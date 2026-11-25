A Nov. 17 lecture at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church left at least one member of the Pittsburgh Jewish community describing its tone as “toxic and poison.”

The presentation by Point Park University Professor Bob Ross was titled “The Crisis in Palestine: Historical Roots and Present Reality,” and included several claims about Israel that some attendees characterized as anti-Zionist tropes and half-truths.

Ross’ lecture was attended by approximately 25 people and was rife with accusations against the Jewish state, including that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza; that it is starving the Palestinian population; that it indiscriminately kills men, women and children for infractions as small as approaching the border between Gaza and Israel, demarcated only by yellow stones; and that Israel is an apartheid state.

Israel, Ross claimed, was created by mostly agnostic or atheist European Jews, who created the Zionist movement, which he defined as, “the movement to create a nation-state by, of, and fully Jewish people.” ( The Jewish Center for Justice and other sources define Zionism as “the belief in the Jewish people’s right to self-determination in its ancestral homeland of Israel,” and make no mention of a state exclusive to the Jewish people.)

The lecture was similar in tone to others given by Ross over the years. A social justice studies and community engagement professor at Point Park, Ross is listed on the university’s website as a coordinator of the university’s history program. He holds a doctorate in geology and a bachelor’s degree in anthropology/sociology. He has been published by anti-Zionist websites including Mondoweiss and the Electronic Intifada.

Ross serves on the steering committee of the Palestine Justice Network of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). He also served on the board of trustees of Friends of Sabeel, “a driving force behind various Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaigns against Israel, including those initiated by mainline Protestant churches in the U.S.,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

In 2024, the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) voted to divest from Israel bonds. In 2026, it voted to label Israel’s war in Gaza a genocide.

“The man has no place teaching in an academic environment,” Squirrel Hill resident Rick Wice said after attending the event. “If you didn’t study the situation from both ends and know the history, you would come out thinking Israel is totally illegitimate and that Jews are evil.”

Cantor Laura Berman, spiritual leader of Parkway Jewish Center , said Ross presented the claim that Israel was committing genocide as an established fact.

The allegation that Israel is perpetrating genocide has been disputed by numerous sources. In an October 2026 article, the American Jewish Committee outlined several arguments against the accusation, including that genocide requires specific intent to destroy a people; that Israel’s stated objective is to dismantle Hamas, not target the Palestinian population; and that Israel has taken steps to minimize civilian casualties.

The article also noted that Hamas puts civilians in harm’s way, that civilian deaths alone do not establish genocide and that no international court has determined that Israel is committing the crime.

Berman said the Jewish people were “demonized” in Ross’ presentation.

Another Jewish attendee, Audrey Glickman, said Ross’ presentation included many inaccuracies.

“He definitely got facts wrong,” Glickman said. “I can quote a lot of facts he got wrong. He has his points, and he doesn’t want to discuss any other points. Even though people mentioned other points in their questions, he didn’t give them their due attention and weight, so apparently he isn’t open to any other opinions about this.”

Glickman met with St. Andrew’s Rev. Sara Irwin. Glickman said Irwin told her she intended to go forward with the program, despite concerns from several Jewish community members, because Ross was invited by someone “who was friends with someone’s relation on the outreach committee, or something like that.”

Irwin confirmed to the Chronicle that Ross was invited to speak because he knows congregants at the church.

“He has viewpoints that he shared,” Irwin said. “Those are not necessarily viewpoints everyone in our congregation agrees with.”

Irwin acknowledged hearing from Jewish colleagues before the lecture, who spoke “about the pain the issue causes,” and said she didn’t want to add to that pain.

As recently as 2017, the national Episcopal Church expressed support for recognition of the state of Israel and its right to be secure in its borders.

However, Irwin pointed out, “The Episcopal Church is not a denomination in which we expect a consensus on issues from the national body to individual congregations.”

No formal policy on Israel

St. Andrew’s has no formal policy on Israel, Irwin said, but she believes that if congregants were asked on any given Sunday whether Israel has a right to exist, “every single person who would walk through those doors would say yes.”

The church, Irwin said, believes in the human dignity of “Jewish people and Palestinians and trans people and gay people and men and women and Black people and everybody. That doesn’t mean that because we have someone who has a particular point of view on a geopolitical question that we’re endorsing any downstream assumption anyone might say about a point that person is making.”

Given the church’s belief in human dignity, would she platform someone who had racist or anti-LGBTQ views, rather than anti-Zionist views?

“Those are not the things that we are doing,” Irwin said. “I think it’s a false equivalency.”

Irwin went on to defend Ross, noting that he teaches at a university and is publishing a book with a “major university press.”

Ross’ tenure at Point Park University hasn’t been without controversy, however.

Ross was referenced in a lawsuit filed in 2020 by Channa Newman , a Jewish professor at Point Park, who alleged he was using his position at the university to promote “highly anti-Zionist views and activities” and to “foster the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel.” Newman claimed that Ross and others sought to have her removed from her position at Point Park through the filing of a Title IX complaint because she did not acquiesce to their one-sided presentation of the conflict. Ross denied those allegations in a 2020 email to the Chronicle. The case was settled in 2022 .

Despite having tenure, Ross acknowledged during the question-and-answer part of his lecture that Point Park has restricted his ability to give talks on campus about the Israel/Hamas war.

Asked about Jewish community members who say they feel less safe or hurt by the church’s decision to host Ross and platform his anti-Zionist views, Irwin said she was sorry and invited them to get to know the congregation.

“I think part of the task of the spiritual community is to say, ‘This is a place where we can try to understand each other on a deeper level,’” she said.

St. Andrew’s, she said, is a “small neighborhood Episcopal church. I think we’re having a conversation. I just would not elevate it to that level, platforming this dramatic thing.”

It’s Irwin’s hope that the people in attendance will have a conversation with their Jewish neighbors. To that end, she’s working on securing a Jewish speaker to feature at the church.

The Rev. Liddy Barlow is the executive minister of Christian Associates of Southwestern Pennsylvania . The organization brings together Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant church bodies in 10 counties to work for the unity of the church and wholeness of communities.

She said that part of what the organization does is outreach to the Jewish community.

Rather than make public pronouncements about controversial speakers or sensitive issues, her organization prefers “softer conversations” behind closed doors, Barlow said.

“Part of the benefit of having an organization like Christian Associates is we have long-standing relationships, so nobody involved in this particular kerfuffle is a brand new person to us. These are folks we’ve known and related to for a long time,” she said.

Ross’ event, she said, caused “deep feelings” of fear among “many of our Jewish neighbors,” something Christians need to “pay close attention to.”

‘Less informed about the dynamics of the conflict’

As to St. Andrew’s providing a platform for Ross, Barlow said she didn’t see a “strong intention to harm Jewish neighbors in Pittsburgh” but noted it doesn’t change the community’s reaction to the event.

“Christian communities can be less informed about the dynamics of the conflict, and that leads to make well-intentioned but ultimately challenging choices,” she said.

While she didn’t attend the event, Julie Paris, StandWithUs’ Mid-Atlantic regional director, said she was aware through conversations with attendees that Ross pushed “a deeply distorted and dehumanizing narrative that does nothing to help anyone in the Middle East.”

“We should all share a deep compassion for the suffering of both Palestinians and Israelis,” Paris said. “However, hosting a speaker with a long history of erasing Jewish ties to their ancestral home and the experiences of Jewish refugees is not education. It is misinformation that fuels hostility towards our local Jewish community.

“Furthermore, BDS advocacy promotes a hate movement that seeks to shut down Israeli Palestinian cooperation and eliminate the world’s only Jewish state. Faith groups in our city deserve better.”

David Knoll, associate vice president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh , said that if the intention of St. Andrew’s was to educate and advance peace, then “bringing in a highly controversial guest lecturer is difficult to justify.”

“There is no need to minimize the very real plight and suffering of Palestinians to recognize that education should be balanced, nuanced and committed to fostering dialogue,” he said. “A speaker who presents a one-sided narrative, demonizes Israel and advocates for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement is unlikely to promote greater understanding and instead risks deepening the divisions that peacebuilding efforts should seek to overcome.”

Rabbi Seth Adelson, senior rabbi at Congregation Beth Shalom, a Conservative synagogue, is involved with interfaith conversations surrounding antisemitism and anti-Zionism.

He said it is important “our Christian neighbors and friends listen to Jewish people and Jewish leaders in seeking to understand how this type of criticism of the state of Israel is heard, and in particular, in platforming individuals who are known to traffic in falsehoods.”

Adelson, who did not attend the presentation, said that he heard Ross used terms including “genocide,” “apartheid” and “ethnic cleansing” during his presentation.

“Not only are they inflammatory, they are lies,” Adelson said. “They are lies that are dangerous to Jews, and so I think it is unfortunate that any Christian organization that wants to be a good ally to the Jews would host a talk like this without offering context and rebuttal to the falsehoods that he surely presented.”

This article originally appeared in the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle.