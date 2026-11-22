Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Saturday that he spoke by phone with German pro-Israel activist and politician Karoline Preisler after she was attacked during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin where she was counterprotesting.

Sa’ar said he inquired about Preisler’s condition and thanked her for her solidarity with Israel. “Her perseverance is inspiring and her courage admirable,” he wrote on X, adding, “We all stand by your side, dear Karoline.”

A 25-year-old woman allegedly kicked Preisler during a confrontation, knocking her to the ground, Berlin police said. The suspect was detained.