Approximately 70% of Israeli soldiers wounded in combat since the start of the war on Oct. 7, 2023, have returned to military duty, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday, which marks a national week of appreciation for wounded Israel Defense Forces veterans and victims of terrorism.

Today there are some 31,000 wounded veterans that are recognized by the Israeli Ministry of Defense’s Rehabilitation Department, according to the IDF.

Since the start of the war, the department has received approximately 5,800 requests from combat stress response units.

This week, the IDF is launching a series of events in local municipalities attended by IDF commanders and the heads of municipalities, featuring panels with wounded IDF veterans. The events aim to raise awareness of the support and assistance available to wounded veterans.

Over the course of the week, veterans will be assisted in exercising their rights in areas including transportation, taxes, licenses, salaries, mental health support and more, in cooperation with government ministries and IDF authorities, the military said.

The initiative, named “Chibuk Mi’Bayit” (“A Hug from Home”), is being led by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the Wounded Soldiers Department and the Casualties Division, together with the IDF’s Municipal Liaison Directorate within the Manpower Directorate, and in cooperation with 10 selected municipalities across the country.

Since the beginning of 2026, 12 administrative assistance days for wounded veterans have been held in various municipalities, led by IDF units.

In addition, the IDF’s Manpower Directorate has developed another program designed to provide support to reservists after they complete active reserve duty. As part of the program, the Reservists’ House has been established at Kfar Maccabiah, where appreciation ceremonies, processing programs and other activities will be held, according to the IDF.

“At this time, and throughout the year, we have a duty to honor those who sacrificed of themselves for the most important mission of all—the defense of the country,” the army said.

It further pledged to “continue working at all times to support wounded IDF veterans and disabled veterans and accompany them throughout their rehabilitation.”

Since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 massacre, as of July 6, 973 IDF soldiers had been killed in action, according to IDF data. Of these, 472 were killed in the Gaza Strip after the ground maneuver began on Oct. 27, 2023.

In total, 6,424 soldiers were wounded: 958 in serious condition, 1,572 in moderate condition and 3,894 in light condition, according to the same database.