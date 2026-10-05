Syria: IDF eliminates individual trying to infiltrate military post

The Israel Defense Forces said early on Monday that soldiers had eliminated an individual during an attempt to infiltrate a military outpost in the Syrian security zone.

No injuries to IDF personnel were reported.

“The IDF will continue to operate in the security zone in southern Syria in order to remove any threat to Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers,” the statement added.

Last month, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa addressed the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, accusing Israel of “launching attacks against Syria” and claiming that the Golan Heights “will remain Syrian territories.”

Al-Sharaa accused Israel of carrying out 500 airstrikes, more than 1,200 cross-border incursions and 300 detentions inside Syria. Reaffirming Syria’s commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, he called on Israeli forces to withdraw to the lines in place on Dec. 8, 2024, before the fall of the Assad regime. He said Damascus remains open to peace that safeguards regional rights and security.

Jerusalem maintains that the Golan Heights is an integral and non-negotiable part of Israel, with its status enshrined in the 1981 Golan Heights Law. It also says the deployment of Israel Defense Forces troops across the border serves as a defensive buffer against hostile factions and will remain in place until firm security guarantees are established.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani met U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun in New York, on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly, according to Syria’s Foreign Ministry.

“During the meeting, a number of issues of common interest were discussed, as well as ways to enhance dialogue and communication in a manner that serves shared interests,” the ministry said.