Israel Police officers arrested a tourist from Turkey on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount during Muslim Friday prayers on suspicion of incitement and support for terrorism, the force said on Sunday.

According to a statement, the woman, 47, allegedly distributed money to worshippers and spread content inciting terrorism, including on social media, where she posted in support of “arch-murderers” such as slain Hamas leaders Ahmed Yassin and Yahya Sinwar.

She is also suspected of being affiliated with Hamas, police said.

Officers from the Jerusalem Police District’s David Precinct seized her phone and backpack for further investigation.

The suspect was questioned on suspicion of providing services or means for an act of terrorism, conduct liable to breach the public peace and incitement to terrorism. Police said she would be brought before a court with a request to extend her detention.

يد القانون بالمرصاد لكل محاولات التحريض.. توقيف سائحة #تركية بشبهة التحريض على الإرهاب في #اورشليم_القدس! بعد ضبطها بتوزيع أموال ونشر مضامين تمجّد الإرهاب في الحرم القدسي الشريف أمثال أحمد ياسين ويحيى السنوار، حيث جرى التحفظ على هاتفها وحقيبتها تمهيدًا لعرضها اليوم على المحكمة… pic.twitter.com/vbYkZgJbz2 — شرطة اسرائيل- israel police (@Israelpolice_Ar) November 22, 2026

In a separate case, Israeli prosecutors on Nov. 17 indicted Mohammed al-Aza, 19, from northeastern Jerusalem’s upscale Beit Hanina neighborhood, for allegedly planning to detonate a bomb near Lions’ Gate in the Old City, enter the Temple Mount compound and shoot Jews and police officers

According to the indictment filed in Jerusalem District Court, al-Aza became increasingly interested in Islamic State after the outbreak of the war in October 2023 and later came to identify with Hamas. He is charged with preparing to commit an act of terrorism constituting aggravated murder and training for terrorist purposes. Prosecutors requested his detention pending trial.