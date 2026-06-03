WATCH: Israeli kindergarten moved into bomb shelter on northern border
A school near the Lebanon border was repeatedly hit, forcing children into shelters with 15 seconds warning time before impact, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry.
Residents of Kibbutz Sasa near Israel’s northern border have relocated a kindergarten into a bomb shelter due to the roughly 15-second window between incoming fire alerts and impact, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry shared video showing damage to a local school, which it said had been repeatedly struck by Hezbollah missiles and anti-tank fire from Lebanon.
In the footage, a woman describes the campus—serving about 500 children from nearby kibbutzim and Arab villages—now standing empty following the attacks, while expressing determination to reopen.
Kibbutz Sasa on the Lebanon border moved their kindergarten into a bomb shelter because 15 seconds between sirens & missile impact just isn’t a long time.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 2, 2026
Their school was hit. pic.twitter.com/zJrzNQMjqt