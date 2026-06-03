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News   Israel News

Herzog mourns IDF soldiers killed in northern campaign

Israeli president says families join “circle of bereavement” as recent deaths add to mounting toll from Hezbollah fighting.

JNS Staff
Family and friends of Israeli soldier Sgt. Rotem Yanai attend her funeral at the Military Cemetery in Giv'at Ada on May 28, 2026. Photo by Tal Gal/Flash90.
Family and friends of Israeli soldier Sgt. Rotem Yanai attend her funeral at the Military Cemetery in Giv’at Ada on May 28, 2026. Photo by Tal Gal/Flash90.
(Jun. 3, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Tuesday that he and his wife, Michal, had visited the family of fallen IDF soldier Sgt. Rotem Yanai, describing the “wordless pain” of bereavement as more families join what he called the “circle of loss” amid ongoing fighting in the north against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

Herzog noted that he regularly meets with bereaved families and wounded soldiers, adding that a growing number of troops have been killed in recent weeks.

He listed more than a dozen fallen service members and expressed condolences to their families while wishing recovery for the wounded, praising the fallen as “among the best of our sons and daughters” whose dedication and sacrifice will be remembered.

The president provided the following list of fallen IDF soldiers during the most recent northern campaign:

Master Sgt. (res.) Barak Kalfon, Sgt. First Class (res.) Lidor Porat, Sgt. Idan Fox, Sgt. Liam Ben Hamo, Master Sgt. (res.) Alexander Globenyov, Staff Sgt. Negev Dagan, Capt. Maoz Israel Rekanti, Maj. (res.) Itamar Sapir, Staff Sgt. Noam Hamburger, Sgt. Nehorai Leizer, Sgt. Rotem Yanai, Staff Sgt. Michael Tyukin, Staff Sgt. Adam Tzarfati and Capt. Uri Yosef Silvester.

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