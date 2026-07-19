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Air-raid sirens sound in Kuwait amid renewed Iranian strikes

Tehran attacked U.S. military assets in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Iraq on Saturday.

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Vehicles drive along a highway on the outskirts of Kuwait City, July 8, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
A highway on the outskirts of Kuwait City, July 8, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
(July 19, 2026 / JNS)

Air-raid sirens sounded across Kuwait on Sunday morning, warning of missile and drone attacks amid what the Gulf nation’s military described as “criminal Iranian aggression.”

“The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirms that any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets,” it said. “The public is urged to adhere to safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities.”

The state-controlled Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) outlet reported on Saturday that Tehran had attacked U.S. military assets in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Iraq.

Kuwait’s military said its air defenses intercepted at least four waves of Iranian missiles and drones.

The Bahrain Defense Force said it also “intercepted and destroyed a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks” on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Jordanian military source told the state-run Petra News Agency that military aircraft shot down at least four Iranian suicide drones.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the reported attack on Iraqi territory, which IRIB said targeted Sulaymaniyah Province in the country’s Kurdistan region.

The developments came as the American military struck Iranian targets for an eighth consecutive night on Saturday, hours after U.S. Central Command said the Islamic Republic had killed two U.S. service members in Jordan the previous day.

CENTCOM said the latest wave of strikes was carried out to “swiftly punish” IRGC forces responsible for the attack on the U.S. base in Jordan.

The command said two service members were killed in action in Jordan while U.S. and partner forces “defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks.” One service member remained missing in action, it said.

Four other U.S. service members were evacuated to local hospitals and have since been discharged, while personnel treated for minor injuries have returned to duty, the command added.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Middle East Defense and Security
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