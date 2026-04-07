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Dem Party to weigh rejecting AIPAC funding

The party is also reportedly considering resolutions that would halt weapons transfers to those implicated “credibly” in violating international law and investigate an airstrike on a school in Iran.

Apr. 7, 2026

Dem Party to weigh rejecting AIPAC funding

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DNC Democratic National Committee
A podium at a “Come Together and Fight Back” rally hosted by the Democratic National Committee at the Mesa Amphitheater in Mesa, Ariz., April 21, 2017. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
( Apr. 7, 2026 / JNS )

The Democratic National Committee is scheduled to vote during a national meeting, which is underway in New Orleans, whether to call on members of the party to reject donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

According to Semafor, the measure “condemns the growing influence of dark money and corporate-backed independent expenditures in Democratic elections” and names AIPAC and its affiliated United Democracy Project super PAC.

The meeting is being held from April 7-11.

Semafor reported that the party is also considering resolutions that call for “‘pausing or conditioning’ weapons transfers to units ‘credibly implication’ in violating international law” and for a “‘full, transparent and independent investigation’ of the airstrike in the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school in Iran.”

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