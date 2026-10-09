More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

In Michigan Senate debate, El-Sayed won’t say Iran worse than Israel, or that he’d send defensive weapons to Jewish state

U.S. President Donald Trump said that former Republican congressman Mike Rogers, a “great American patriot” had “completely obliterated” the “jihadist lunatic who hates our country, the black people of Detroit and wants to see the U.S. fail.”

JNS Staff
US Capitol Congress
The U.S. Capitol on July 16, 2025. Credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
(Oct. 9, 2026 / JNS)

Asked several times during the Michigan Senate debate on Thursday night if he would send defensive weapons to Israel if it was attacked by Iran or another country, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee and a former Detroit health director, sidestepped the question several times.

El-Sayed said that he’s been “absolutely clear” that he wants tax dollars spent locally on schools and healthcare. “That is my priority,” he said. He accused Israel of having “pushed us” to go to war in Iran for “the annexation of southern Lebanon.”

“If there was an attack, would you provide defensive weapons for Israel?” the moderator, Rick Albin, WOOD-TV 8 political reporter in Grand Rapids, Mich., asked a second time.

“I don’t want our tax dollars buying weapons for other countries,” El-Sayed said. “I don’t know what’s so hard about that.”

“That’s a ‘no,’” Albin said.

Former Republican congressman Mike Rogers, the GOP nominee, cut in. “I’ll answer the question,” he said. “Absolutely, he won’t. He will not. Matter of fact, he would not even support the Iron Dome.”

Albin asked El-Sayed if Israel or Iran presented a bigger threat to the United States.

The Democrat called the question a “ridiculous hypothetical,” since “our ostensible ally in Israel has lobbied us to go to war with Iran. We have watched as Iran has responded by bombing all kinds of countries in the Middle East and then choking off the world’s energy supply.”

“So this is a situation in which I don’t think we should be a part,” El-Sayed said. “I don’t want to be pushed into war by Israel, and I don’t want to be in a war with Iran”

He called “both of them kind of dangerous.”

“I’ll ask one last time,” Albin said. “Israel or Iran?”

“That’s again a ridiculous question,” El-Sayed said. “I think both of them have proven dangerous in their own way. One at risk of attacking us. One getting us into wars we have no business fighting.”

The moderator asked Rogers about his pledge of “unconditional support for Israel’s right to defend herself” and if there was anything the Israeli government could do that would lead him to stop supporting sending U.S. military aid to the Jewish state.

The Republican called it a “pretty hypothetical question.”

Rogers said that he “staunchly” supports Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state and to defend itself “in a very difficult neighborhood.”

The Republican said that El-Sayed’s “biggest funders are from a group that supports the Muslim Brotherhood. He gets money from people who support, openly, Hamas, Hezbollah, al-Qaeda.”

“Is there anything Israel could do that would lose your support?” Albin pressed.

“Listen. If they’re talking about using nuclear weapons, they would definitely lose my support,” Rogers said. “I’ve never heard them say that, though.”

‘Keep this orderly’

In the about hour-long debate, which spent a good deal of time on the Middle East, El-Sayed presented himself early on as a regular person. “I’m a doctor, and I’m a dad,” he said.

Rogers described him differently. “He’s not really a doctor. He says he’s a physician. Not a matter of fact,” Rogers said. “If somebody came into his office, and he tried to treat that patient, he’d go to jail.”

Later on, Rogers accused El-Sayed of being silent on Oct. 7, instead of issuing a statement about the Hamas-led massacre.

“I’m not somebody who tries to make political theater out of other people’s pain,” the Democrat said.

Rogers countered that El-Sayed engaged in political theater when he campaigned wearing a white jacket.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that “Mike Rogers, the great American patriot and Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate from Michigan, completely obliterated Mohammed El-Sayed in the big debate tonight.”

He again referred to El-Sayed with part of his full name.

“If this was a fight they would have stopped it. Mohammed is a jihadist lunatic, who hates our country, the black people of Detroit and wants to see the United States fail,” Trump stated. “Short on stature, patriotism and truth, Mohammed’s statements have been loaded up with lies and deceit.”

Iran came up often in the debate. El-Sayed accused Rogers of having “cheer-led” the war, which he said will maintain Iranian regime “chokeholds” the Hormuz Strait, and raising gas and energy prices, the longer the war goes on.

“We cannot afford Abdul,” Rogers responded.

El-Sayed said that Rogers, whom he called a “sock puppet for the Trump administration,” had “a direct line to the president, who is making sure the war does not end, and he’s not using it, because he’s cheer-led this war the entire time.”

The moderator sought often to keep the two candidates on topic, as they traded barbs, accusing each other of corruption and being out of touch with voters. “I appreciate your passion, but please, let’s try to keep this orderly,” Albin said at one point.

Later on, Rogers said that El-Sayed is “kind of like a glitchy, AI chat bot,” who says “the same thing over and over and over again.”

“But let me tell you this. He has taken money from groups associated and support the Muslim Brotherhood,” Rogers said. “He has taken money from individuals on his campaign who openly support Hamas, Hezbollah, al-Qaeda.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition has called El-Sayed “the most antisemitic U.S. Senate candidate in America.”

“He’s taken money from the George Soros family. What we found out is this thing goes way back,” Rogers said at the debate. “Apparently, they paid for his education in Columbia. Now, they’re paying for his campaign. By the way, that’s a billionaire last I checked.”

Rogers said that El-Sayed owns property in the United Arab Emirates, who “lied about being a physician” and “lied about being an Egyptian citizen or not being an Egyptian citizen. I can’t figure out what he is today.”

“That’s a con man,” Rogers said.

El-Sayed told viewers that he might be “old-fashioned, but I believe in diplomacy.”

“Diplomacy is what the Obama administration had used to negotiate a scenario, in which Iran, where we did not have proliferation of nuclear material,” he said. “We were at a steady state, except for Donald Trump just doesn’t like anything that President Obama has done.”

It was “completely unnecessary” to declare war on the Iranian regime, El-Sayed said. “We literally taught the Iranian regime that they had a choke on the Strait of Hormuz, and now we’re living in that reality.”

Rogers said that there should be an end to the war, and that the United States has greatly diminished the Iranian military and set the regime’s nuclear program back “at least 20 years.”

“They still have some limited capability to inflict harm on their neighbors. This would be the time to wrap it up,” he said. “That was the stated intent.”

He accused El-Sayed of being soft on the matter.

“My opponent here would not condemn the IRGC,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a U.S.-designated terror organization, he said. “This is the same IRGC, which today is hanging two 19-year-old kids for saying they want freedom in their homeland. This is the same IRGC that has killed American troops in Iraq.”

“It has blood on their hands. Tried a terrorist attack here in the United States,” he said. “If you can’t condemn the IRGC, you have no business in the United States Senate.”

“That is an ideological problem that we cannot allow to walk into the United States Senate,” Rogers said.

El-Sayed said that Rogers had a war for every international problem. He did not denounce the IRGC.

“He can’t condemn Hamas. He can’t condemn the Muslim Brotherhood. He says his home is Egypt,” Rogers said. “This is all starting to make sense.”

“I’d like to be part of the debate too,” the moderator said, as El-Sayed pointed out that Rogers has a home in Florida, and the Republican countered that the Democrat had a home in the United Arab Emirates.

U.S. Politics
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) at a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on June 2, 2026. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
U.S. News
After meeting Qatari mediator, Dem senator says Iran deal not imminent, ‘skimpy’
“The administration is giving its middle finger to the Congress,” Sen. Chris Murphy told reporters, after he was denied access to U.S. military facilities in the Gulf.
October 8, 2026 05:47 PM
Andrew Bernard
Capt. Eliav Haim Tzapalamus, 21, from Haifa, a combat officer in the IDF’s 603rd Combat Engineering Battalion, who was killed in Southern Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF officer killed in Humvee accident in Southern Lebanon
Three other soldiers were lightly wounded when the military vehicle overturned.
October 9, 2026 12:54 AM
JNS Staff
Boeing
World News
Boeing explains its silence, as ‘false flag’ claims swirl around flydubai attack
The manufacturer told JNS that its role in the Saudi probe limits its ability to issue public comment on the aircraft’s survival of a reported 14,000-foot nosedive.
Oct. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Gideon Sa'ar
Israel News
Israel downgrades UK Jerusalem consulate after sanctions on Judea, Samaria
Twenty British diplomats will leave Israel; seven remain under an agreement that pauses retaliation while talks continue.
Oct. 8, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Breaking News
08:18
Christian leaders from 123 countries visit Shiloh
08:05
IDF to launch Oct. 7 military honors review next week
07:45
British Airways to resume Tel Aviv flights on Oct. 25
07:34
Israel blasts decision to award Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay
07:27
Palestinian Authority postpones first legislative elections in 20 years
07:07
Netanyahu invites Brazil’s Bolsonaro to visit Israel
06:53
UN Watch slams Nobel Peace Prize for Navi Pillay
06:02
UN investigator who accused Israel of genocide wins Nobel Peace Prize
05:37
‘UK Jews nine times more likely than Muslims to face hate crime’
05:33
Binyamin launches body-camera initiative for Jewish shepherds
04:52
Australian police chief warns of ‘very volatile’ security threat to Jews
04:10
UK Green Party leader loses parliamentary bid after anti-Zionist vote
03:34
Berlin parties reach antisemitism deal ahead of coalition talks
03:17
European Parliament backs adding Muslim Brotherhood-linked entities to EU terror list
03:08
Netanyahu meets Paraguayan vice president in Jerusalem
02:33
Israel opens first national defense pavilion at Morocco airshow
02:13
ZAKA recovers remains of final Oct. 7 victim
01:59
Three killed in Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport
01:53
Trump: US won’t strike Iran before Nov. 3 midterms
01:15
Sa’ar: Colombia to open embassy in Jerusalem next week
01:02
Herzog presents civilian heroism awards to six flydubai heroes
14:46
IDF officer killed, three soldiers injured in southern Lebanon
14:05
US officials in Saudi Arabia now require ‘special authorization’ to use Riyadh airport
13:10
Israel eliminates two Hamas members, including one who held hostages
12:29
Syria ‘key’ part of MidEast ‘Rubik’s Cube,’ US envoy says
12:05
USS Abraham Lincoln returning from Iran after ‘historic mission,’ Hegseth says
11:41
Pennsylvania human rights panel decries ‘racist, antisemitic’ vandalism at playground
10:58
‘Absolutely despicable,’ Hochul says of anti-Israel protesters disrupting Oct. 7 vigil
10:46
Trump endorses Mike Rodgers over ‘terrorist sympathizer’ El-Sayed
08:59
Netanyahu says he received no warning of Oct. 7 attack
08:43
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Five shepherds wounded as Palestinian terror wave continues
08:28
Noa Argamani returns to Nova massacre site with 1,000 Christian leaders
08:23
Rep. Randy Fine: There will never be a Palestinian state
08:04
Dutch Jewish author says ‘terrorist Hamas mob’ assaulted him at protest
07:44
Police: Jerusalem sukkah arson was ‘racially motivated’
07:22
Three indicted for selling gun to Beersheva bus station terrorist
07:02
Antisemitic hate crimes in England and Wales rise 10%, Jews most targeted per capita
06:44
UK diplomats leave former consulate as Israel downgrades status
06:22
Undercover Israeli forces arrest terror suspect in Samaria
06:08
Netanyahu hosts Paraguayan vice president to discuss closer ties
05:55
IDF kills Oct. 7 terrorist in Khan Yunis strike
05:45
Netanyahu congratulates SNSD party on Republika Srpska win
05:35
Arab Jerusalem pharmacy student indicted over plot to kill Jews with explosives, poisons
05:26
Two Palestinian teens face indictment over suspected arson in Samaria
04:53
Israel’s US envoy: Son breathing on his own after terror attack
04:29
Hadash MK Ofer Cassif convicted of assaulting police officer
04:11
Herzog thanks Trump for ‘heartfelt’ Oct. 7 statement
03:55
Netanyahu vows to continue pursuing Oct. 7 murderers
03:31
CENTCOM rejects Iranian claims that Strait of Hormuz is shut
03:10
Israeli forces demolish home of terrorist who killed Netanel Shukrun
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews were betrayed after Oct. 7
October 8, 2026 01:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Oct. 7 isn’t over ...
Fiamma Nirenstein
Anne Herzberg. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The UN’s anti-Israel blacklist
Anne Herzberg