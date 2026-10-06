Mamdani spokesman calls Young DSA planning Oct. 7 rally a ‘separate org’

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the Young Democratic Socialists of America in New York City, which is planning an Oct. 7 rally outside City Hall, is organizationally separate from the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, of which he is a member.

“It’s not NYC DSA, it’s young DSA, a separate org,” a spokesman for Mamdani told JNS.

Mamdani is listed as a member of NYC-DSA, which includes him among its “socialists in office.” The chapter handbook states that “YDSA is our youth section focused on organizing on college campuses.” YDSA’s constitution identifies the group as DSA’s youth section, with its own governance and chapters, while remaining subject to DSA’s broader principles and governance.

The rally is scheduled for 4 p.m. outside City Hall on the third anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Promotional materials list NYC YDSA and YDSA chapters at City College, Hunter College, Lehman College and the New School among the endorsing groups, along with anti-Israel organizations including Within Our Lifetime.

“Oct. 7 marks three years since resistance against imperialism changed the fate of our world forever,” organizers stated.

The organizers also accused Mamdani of breaking campaign promises to “the Palestine movement” and claimed that the mayor has “repeatedly capitulated to Zionist pressure.” They cited his administration’s restrictions on protests and his recently announced strategy to combat antisemitism.

The strategy includes $26 million in funding for the city’s Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes, as well as $1 million for security at synagogues and other houses of worship.

They criticized funding for “security infrastructure for Zionist synagogues” and called on rally participants to “honor our martyrs, prisoners and liberators.”