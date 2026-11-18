A federal judge in Brooklyn sentenced Pakistani national Asif Merchant to 27½ years in prison on Tuesday for plotting to assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump and other American political figures on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Merchant was convicted in March of murder for hire and attempted terrorism.

Merchant testified that he was recruited by the IRGC and believed Trump was the intended target, though then-President Joe Biden and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley were also potential targets.

According to prosecutors, the plot was intended to avenge the 2020 U.S. killing of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani. Merchant paid $5,000 to purported hitmen who were actually undercover FBI agents and was arrested in July 2024, before an attack could be carried out.