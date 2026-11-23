U.S. President Donald Trump accused Democrats on Sunday of emboldening Iran following their victories in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, claiming that Tehran views them as “weak, ineffective, and Country destroying” and has consequently intensified its attacks.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said that Iran had launched more drones and missiles over the past week than at any point in more than a year. “Don’t worry, they’ve all been knocked down, and done no damage,” he wrote. The claim could not be independently verified.

Trump also blamed the Democratic victories for declining stock markets and accused Democrats and Iran of working to keep oil prices elevated. He said oil prices had since dropped by a record amount, adding, “Too bad the Voters didn’t understand this before they pulled the trigger, but the whole Election was very ‘strange.’”