U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that Iran would face unprecedented retaliation if it attacked Washington, D.C.

The warning followed a CNN report that U.S. intelligence had uncovered possible Iranian plans to target senior administration officials with a radioactive “dirty bomb” or chemical weapon.

Asked whether there was an imminent threat to Washington, Trump responded: “If there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has paid before.”

“I hope it’s not, but we take it very seriously. Because they happen to be crazy,” Trump added. “This is why they can’t have a nuclear weapon.” The White House said it was monitoring potential threats but had identified no credible threat to the U.S. homeland at the time of the report.