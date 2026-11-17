U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon said on Monday that “antisemitism has no place in our schools and universities,” following the Education Department’s announcement of a new investigation into the School District of Philadelphia over alleged violations of a 2024 agreement to protect Jewish students.

“Title VI protections do not allow discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin,” McMahon wrote on X. The investigation will examine whether the district failed to uphold its agreement to address antisemitic discrimination and harassment, according to the department.