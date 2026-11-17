U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz joined Marines guarding the American Embassy in Beirut for 20 push-ups in honor of the victims of the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing, according to a video he posted on X.

“Knocking out 20 with the Marines guarding Embassy Beirut in honor of the 241 Americans murdered by Iran & Hezbollah in 1983,” Waltz wrote, concluding with the Marine Corps expressions “Oorah! Semper Fi.”