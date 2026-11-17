Waltz joins Marines for push-up tribute to 1983 Beirut bombing victims
(Nov. 17, 2026 / JNS)
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz joined Marines guarding the American Embassy in Beirut for 20 push-ups in honor of the victims of the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing, according to a video he posted on X.
“Knocking out 20 with the Marines guarding Embassy Beirut in honor of the 241 Americans murdered by Iran & Hezbollah in 1983,” Waltz wrote, concluding with the Marine Corps expressions “Oorah! Semper Fi.”
Knocking out 20 with the Marines guarding Embassy Beruit in honor of the 241 Americans murdered by Iran & Hezbollah in 1983.— Ambassador Mike Waltz (@USAmbUN) November 17, 2026
Oorah! Semper Fi. 👊🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FlWjnOjuiS