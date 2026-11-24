The Transportation Security Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, directed United Airlines last week to suspend a pilot for supporting an unnamed terror group, a federal government source told JNS.

The unnamed pilot’s TSA credential was also revoked, according to the federal government source.

A TSA credential is a known crewmember badge that airlines issue and TSA recognizes, allowing pilots and crew members to expedite access to restricted areas. The program is being phased out at year’s end and is being replaced by the Crewmember Access Point program, which TSA will manage.

The federal action was taken soon after reporting that United was aware of up to half a dozen more crew members who have supported terror groups but had yet to take substantive action.

The half-dozen figure does not include pilot Ibrahim Mossallam, who was removed from flight duty for a second time last month amid an internal review over social media activity expressing support for the Oct. 7 attacks, which he called “resistance by a brave people” and “not unprovoked.”

The United States has designated Hamas as a terrorist organization since 1997.

Mossallam was suspended with pay in November 2023, but United, reportedly under pressure from the pilots union, allowed him to return to duty six months later.

The half-dozen count also doesn’t include Sina Amjadian, a domestic pilot, whom Israel barred last month from operating crew flights into the country due to his stated support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah.

JNS sought comment from United Airlines and TSA on multiple occasions.

According to the source, the pilots union continues to resist broader, more timely action to address the issues with other crew members. That’s why TSA had to step in, the source said.

Michael Wilson, spokesman for the United pilots union, United Master Executive Council Air Line Pilots Association, told JNS that the union “cannot comment on any individual case involving a United pilot.”

JNS asked more broadly how the union handles such allegations.

Wilson told JNS that the union “has a robust professional standards committee and legal team that evaluates any accusation or pilot action as it relates to the ALPA code of ethics and the working together guidelines of United Airlines.”

The social media activity of pilots is coming under heavier scrutiny after a Sept. 30 incident, in which Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, the first officer of Flydubai Flight 1073, tried to hijack the plane between Dubai and Tel Aviv. He reportedly aimed to crash the plane in Israel.

Al-Hammani attacked and seriously wounded the captain, Smit Machchhar, with a cockpit axe.

Israeli passengers and deadheading pilots, who were flying as passengers, subdued Al-Hammami and brought the plane under control.

Al-Hammami was reportedly radicalized in Syria, and his previous employer, Oman Air, suspended him from piloting due to his ideological views.