Penn State’s Jewish Studies Program hosted a lecture on Nov. 17 by Concordia University Professor Erica Lehrer titled “Do We Need to Decolonize Holocaust Museums?” It prompted immediate objections—and for good reason.

The concern goes beyond provocative language.

Why apply a framework rooted in colonial domination to institutions established to preserve the memory of Jewish victims of genocide? And does doing so risk lending academic legitimacy to a contemporary antisemitic narrative that portrays Jews as foreign colonizers?

Decolonization can be a legitimate framework for examining the legacy of colonial conquest, including the removal of cultural property from colonized peoples. But its application must be historically grounded.

For example, in 1897, British forces looted cultural treasures from Benin City in present-day Nigeria. The Benin Bronzes entered European collections, prompting decades of demands for their return. In February, the University of Cambridge transferred ownership of 116 Benin artifacts to Nigeria.

Here, the connection between colonial conquest, the removal of cultural property and demands for restitution is clear.

Holocaust museums arose in a fundamentally different historical context. Many were established through the efforts of survivors and Jewish communities to preserve evidence of Nazi atrocities, commemorate the murdered and educate future generations. Their collections often include objects donated by survivors, descendants and liberators.

Although some objects may raise legitimate questions of ownership, provenance and restitution, those questions do not, by themselves, establish that Holocaust museums require the kind of “decolonial critique” proposed in this context. The historical circumstances under which objects were acquired, removed or donated must be examined on their own terms.

Penn State said Lehrer’s lecture concerned museums’ stewardship of objects taken from Jewish individuals and communities, including items that survivors or descendants sought to recover. Lehrer has described her research as examining connections among objects, families and communities, as well as the representation of Jewish and non-Jewish victims.

These may very well be legitimate subjects of scholarly inquiry. But what does “decolonization” explain that established principles of restitution, provenance and museum ethics do not?

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum publicly objected to the presentation title. A spokesperson stated, “Even suggesting that Holocaust museums need to be ‘decolonized’ is deeply offensive to survivors and the memory of the victims of the Holocaust.”

I agree, and the concern is more than semantic. Applying a colonial framework risks recasting institutions established by survivors to commemorate victims as instruments of dispossession, while obscuring the Nazi regime’s actual responsibility for systematic theft, persecution, and murder.

The appropriate inquiry should focus on who took particular objects, under what circumstances and whose rights remain unresolved, not begin with a framework that risks distorting the history it seeks to explain.

The concern extends beyond the terminology used to describe Holocaust museums. It arises from the larger intellectual framework in which the word “colonialism” has increasingly been used to characterize Jewish national identity and the establishment of Israel.

Throughout history, antisemitism has adapted its language and accusations to prevailing political, religious and social movements and eras. Jews were condemned as religious enemies and falsely accused of deicide. They were portrayed as greedy economic predators and accused of financial exploitation. The blood libel falsely depicted them as murderers of children. Nazi ideology recast Jews as an alien racial threat.

Today, one prominent narrative portrays Jews exercising national self-determination in Israel as foreign colonizers with no legitimate claim to their ancestral homeland.

One influential articulation of this framework appeared in 1965, when Fayez Sayegh, a founding director of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Palestine Research Center in Beirut, published Zionist Colonialism in Palestine. Sayegh applied the language of anticolonial movements to Zionism.

Universities need expertise to recognize contemporary manifestations of antisemitism and to make informed decisions about how to address them.

Maxime Rodinson’s essay (circulated in English as Israel: A Colonial-Settler State?) further advanced this characterization in Western Marxist and academic discourse.

The settler-colonial characterization does more than misrepresent Zionism; it detaches Jews from their own history through a series of historical erasures.

It begins by treating Jews as foreigners to the Land of Israel, ignoring that Jewish national identity originated there and that Jews maintained an enduring presence and connection to the land through centuries of exile and persecution.

For many Jews, Israel represented refuge from countries that persecuted or expelled them, national restoration and the exercise of self-determination in their ancestral homeland.

Modern Zionism cannot be understood apart from that history. Yet the settler-colonial framework recasts a national movement of an indigenous and displaced people as a project of foreign colonial domination.

This does not mean that every scholar who uses the term “decolonization” endorses an anti-Zionist narrative or that Lehrer intended to portray Jews as colonizers. Nor does it mean that Israel’s history or policies are beyond criticism. It means that terminology carrying such consequential historical and political associations demands careful definition and justification.

I appreciate Penn State president Neeli Bendapudi’s support for the Jewish community and the university’s statement acknowledging the hurt caused by the lecture’s title. Still, academic departments must exercise informed judgment when selecting speakers and framing discussions, consistent with values of integrity, discovery, excellence, respect, responsibility and community.

As a public university, Penn State must protect academic freedom. But academic freedom does not eliminate academic responsibility.

Historical understanding must also inform institutional responses. Universities need access to specialized expertise to recognize contemporary manifestations of antisemitism and to make informed decisions about how to address them.

Florida International University has an assistant vice provost for combating antisemitism who provides institutional guidance. Penn State would likewise benefit from drawing on scholars with expertise in contemporary antisemitism, Jewish history and civil rights to inform decisions by administration and academic departments.

Following the Nov. 17 lecture, I heard from numerous members of the Jewish community who were concerned and wanted to know what could be done. Their messages reinforced my responsibility as a scholar of antisemitism and civil rights to help Penn State address these issues.

At a time when antisemitism is again adopting the language of contemporary political movements, universities need more than good intentions. They need the historical knowledge to recognize antisemitism, the intellectual rigor to examine it and the institutional judgment to respond responsibly.

Academic freedom and academic responsibility are not competing values. Both are essential to the pursuit of truth.