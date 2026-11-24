It felt like a “bookend” for Kevin Bright, an executive producer of the sitcom “Friends,” to attend opening night of the 38th Israel Film Festival in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles last week, two months after visiting Israel.

“Very excited to be here,” Bright told JNS on the red carpet at the festival, where he received the 2026 career achievement award.

Kevin Bright, executive producer of the television sitcom “Friends,” at the Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 18, 2026. Photo by Aaron Bandler.

Bright was one of the producers of the 2026 documentary “The Bridge,” in which musicians from iconic rock bands like Guns N’ Roses, Van Halen and Black Sabbath help Oct. 7 survivors heal through music at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp in Los Angeles.

His recent trip to Israel was his second time in the country. He visited several southern kibbutzim targeted in the Oct. 7 attacks and the site of the Nova music festival massacre.

“When you go all around and you see everything in person, it’s very different than being removed from it,” he told JNS. “I felt like I was there. It was very powerful. It was very moving, and it was very sad.”

Speaking with Israelis made Bright “feel very hopeful that Israel is very resilient,” he said. “The people are very strong.”

He told JNS that he was honored to be a part of “The Bridge,” which is “just not another Oct. 7 film about the tragedy of that day.”

“Our film is different, because it’s about the resilience after that day, the recovery after that day and how we, as Jews, can help each other in these situations to get past horrible trauma,” he said.

David Fishof, founder and CEO of the camp, came to him with the movie already in progress. Bright shared the vision for the film and joined the project.

Fishof told JNS at a different event recently that the 10 survivors of Oct. 7 featured in “The Bridge” are musicians who came to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp. Michael Anthony, former bassist of Van Halen, and Sebastian Bach, former lead singer of Skid Row, are among the musicians who appear in the film.

The film was screened at the festival. Fishof told JNS that he was “very excited for non-Jewish audiences to see the film” and to see “how normal these Israelis are.”

Bright thinks that boycotts of Israeli filmmakers are “very sad.”

“Particularly when prejudice, in any way, and politics, in any way, starts to invade the arts, we’re in a sad moment when that happens,” he told JNS.

“They are denying their own access to a better world, to art, and it just makes me sad that the art is being rejected just on the basis of who made it, not what’s in the art,” he said.

Boycotts ‘never will work’

Israeli filmmaker Moshe Rosenthal, whose film “Tell Me Everything” was screened on the festival’s opening night, told JNS on the red carpet that he began developing the film some eight years ago.

He wanted to explore “some of my childhood memories,” particularly “what it means to turn from a child into a man and the idea of who’s the role model that should teach you how to become a man.”

Set in 1980s Israel, the film follows a 12-year-old boy who discovers a secret about his father that threatens to tear the family apart. The film was Israel’s official submission to the 2027 Oscars.

Boycotts against Israeli filmmakers “never will work,” according to Rosenthal.

“If you’re a filmmaker and you think that censoring artists works, then I would just want you to remember why you fell in love with film and probably it was because you got a chance to see another person’s perspective and you got a chance to relate to people that you don’t usually relate to,” he told JNS. “That’s what films are all about.”

“I’m really trying hard to remind people that cinema and art in general is a place where artists create bridges between societies,” he said.

Alon Gur Arye, director of the documentary “Topol: On Top of the World,” which also screened at the festival, told JNS that people may not know that late Israeli actor Chaim Topol worked with the Mossad and helped found a camp for Israeli children with special needs and disabilities.

Israeli filmmaker At the Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 18, 2026. Photo by Aaron Bandler.

Topol, who famously played Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof,” turned down a possible role in “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” because “he was afraid that his English is not good enough,” according to Gur Arye.

“He said more ‘no’ than ‘yes’ to projects, because he was afraid to become something that is not Israeli,” he told JNS.

Both Topol and his wife died during the film’s production, according to Gur Arye.

“It was like capturing the living spirit of the man,” he told JNS. “It was like the last chance to understand what happened.”

Gur Arye feels “sorry” for those boycotting Israeli filmmakers.

“They’re missing great films,” he said. “Films connect people.”

Meir Fenigstein, founder and executive director of the festival, told JNS that the previous iteration of the festival was pushed off from November 2025 to February 2026, after all of the hostages and their remains were liberated from Gaza.

“We didn’t know if they’re coming back or not,” Fenigstein said. “We had to postpone the festival, because it was a very strange situation.”

He rejected the idea of boycotting Israeli films and said the festival included 15 Israeli movies.

“We should continue to show the stories that are coming out from Israel,” he told JNS.