Abbas issues decree to postpone Palestinian election

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday issued a decree calling for presidential and legislative elections on Sept. 11, 2027, while revoking a previous decree that had scheduled a legislative election for Nov. 28, 2026, the official WAFA news agency reported.

The decree follows a decision by the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and consultations with Palestinian factions and political forces, the report said.

The move “comes amid continued Israeli military attacks, settlement expansion, colonist violence and repeated Israeli incursions across the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem,” it added.

“Taken together, these conditions affect the possibility of holding free, fair and inclusive elections on the previous date while ensuring public safety and the ability of Palestinians to exercise their electoral rights freely and securely throughout the Palestinian territories,” continued the report.

The report said the postponement aims to allow for a “comprehensive national dialogue to strengthen Palestinian unity,” preserve the integrity of the “territory and political system,” and ensure the participation of Palestinians across Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria and Gaza, while safeguarding their “political and constitutional rights.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Saturday night described Abbas as a “corrupt dictator” who has “once again deceived the international community.

“His attempt to drag Israel into this, falsely claiming that Israel imposed obstacles to holding elections, is yet another ridiculous lie designed to evade responsibility and accountability,” he added.

Sa’ar pointed to other false claims by Abbas regarding reforms that were never implemented, including ending payments to Palestinian terrorists and their families and halting incitement in the Palestinian education system.

“For over twenty years, Abbas has been selling the same thing: lies,” said Sa’ar.

Reuters reported on Friday that Ramallah had decided to postpone the vote, citing an Oct. 8 letter from Palestinian Authority “Vice President” Hussein al-Sheikh to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

“The anticipated political, security and economic conditions” required to hold the elections “have not materialized,” al-Sheikh wrote.

In response, Sa’ar on Friday noted that the P.A. has not held presidential elections since 2005 or legislative elections since 2006.

“Mahmoud Abbas is fooling the international community by canceling once again promised elections. His reform pledges to end ‘pay-for-slay’ terrorist salaries and hate education remain empty too,” wrote Sa’ar. “They keep deceiving. Consequences? Not for the corrupt PA!”

The November vote would have been the first since January 2006, when Hamas defeated Abbas’s Fatah faction. Following the terrorist group’s victory, a violent internecine war erupted, culminating in Hamas seizing control of the Gaza Strip in June 2007 and leaving Abbas to govern in Ramallah.