British taxpayers’ money has helped fund a Palestinian museum accused of glorifying terrorists responsible for murdering Israeli civilians, prompting the Charity Commission, which oversees charities in England and Wales, to open a regulatory compliance case, UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) said this week.

UKLFI, a pro-Israel legal group, urged the commission to investigate after finding that the Palestinian Museum in Birzeit in Samaria portrays murderers and terrorist leaders as heroes, martyrs and freedom fighters.

In a letter to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, UKLFI called for an examination of whether British public money had been used to conserve or digitize material celebrating terrorists.

Among the items highlighted in a UKLFI report: a poster celebrating Dalal al-Mughrabi, who led the 1978 Coastal Road massacre in which 38 Israeli civilians, including 13 children, were killed; a poster calling Abu Jihad, who masterminded that massacre, “the leading hero”; a leaflet commemorating Yahya Ayyash, a Hamas bomb-maker responsible for attacks that killed more than 80 Israelis.

The museum has received support through a U.K. charity, the Welfare Association (also known as Taawon UK), the British Library and the British Council’s Cultural Protection Fund (CPF), which awarded £152,208 (about $200,000) in 2019 to a project involving the Palestinian Museum.