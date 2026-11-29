The Central Council of Jews in Germany has called for a debate on recognizing Yiddish as an official minority language, citing the country’s historical responsibility for the language’s near-destruction in the Holocaust, the German-Jewish weekly Jüdische Allgemeine reported.

Central Council Vice President Abraham Lehrer made the appeal at “Tsuzamen!” (“Together!”), held in Weimar on Nov. 24–26 and described as the first European conference dedicated to the future of Yiddish culture. About 40 representatives of Yiddish cultural organizations from 12 European countries, as well as Israel and the United States, attended.

The @ZentralratJuden has called for Yiddish to be officially recognised as a minority language, highlighting Germany’s particular historical responsibility to preserve this integral part of Jewish and European cultural heritage.



Speaking at the first European conference… pic.twitter.com/3j8MYaTOfL — European Jewish Congress (@eurojewcong) November 27, 2026

Lehrer noted that Yiddish originated in German-speaking regions and declined sharply after the Holocaust. Sorbian, Frisian and Romani are protected in Germany under the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages, while Yiddish is not.

He also urged the government of Thuringia, the eastern German state where Weimar is located, to provide reliable funding, venues and teachers for projects such as Yiddish Summer Weimar, an annual festival of Yiddish music, language and culture held in the city.

The European Jewish Congress said in a statement on X that preserving Yiddish is not only about honoring the past but also about ensuring a living language can flourish. “Yiddish is an inseparable part of Europe’s cultural heritage, and its future deserves recognition, protection and investment,” the EJC said.

The Central Council earlier this month opened a Jewish Academy in Frankfurt.