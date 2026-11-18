The European Union’s top foreign relations body on Monday announced the addition of the Gaza Now news channel and its founder to the E.U. list of Hamas entities under sanctions.

The news channel, which operates on Telegram and other social media, and its founder, Mustafa Moin Ayash, had raised funds for Hamas, including through cryptocurrency donations, the Council of the E.U. said in a statement.

Ayash is being held in Austria following his arrest in the Netherlands last year at Vienna’s request. He is suspected of supporting and financing Hamas.

The sanctions include asset freezes and a ban on E.U. citizens and companies making funds available to Gaza Now and Ayash, who is also barred from entering the E.U.

Ayash is the 22nd person added to the list, which also includes four organizations.

Gaza Now, which has hundreds of thousands of followers on Telegram alone, is already the subject of sanctions in the U.S. and the U.K. Both countries sanctioned the channel in March 2024.

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) lauded the Council’s move.

We welcome the @EUCouncil's decision to impose sanctions on the social media news outlet Gaza Now and its founder, Mustafa Moin Ayash, for their role in financing Hamas through fundraising activities, including cryptocurrency donations.



The measures include an asset freeze, a… pic.twitter.com/NmWoCWSmt2 — European Jewish Congress (@eurojewcong) November 16, 2026

“We commend the EU for this important step and encourage continued action against individuals and entities that enable, finance and support terrorist organizations,” the EJC wrote on X.