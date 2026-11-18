Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on Wednesday that Iran has not provided information about its declared nuclear material and facilities, or given inspectors access to them, since the 12-day war in June 2025.

“Gradual, technical steps could allow IAEA inspectors to return and pave the way to normal safeguards implementation while contributing to a confidence-building atmosphere conducive to a wider agreement,” Grossi wrote on X.

Addressed the Board of Governors this morning on @IAEAorg’s efforts to support nuclear safety, security and safeguards in conflict-affected regions while expanding the benefits of nuclear science and technology around the world.



A record 111 countries co-sponsored the resolution… pic.twitter.com/XhadNalx7Q — Rafael Mariano Grossi (@rafaelmgrossi) November 18, 2026

The director general discussed the matter with the IAEA’s Board of Governors at a meeting held earlier in the day.

Grossi’s statement comes on the backdrop of a confidential report the IAEA shared with United Nations member states on Nov. 13 in which Tehran was cited as telling the international body that inspections of its nuclear program cannot resume until the U.S. military threat over the Islamic Republic is lifted.

The IAEA expressed its concern over the lack of information about the sites, and said this matter “needs to be rectified with the utmost urgency,” AP reported.

IAEA staff have visited Iran only once since Israel’s “Operation Rising Lion” and the U.S. “Operation Midnight Hammer” struck Iranian nuclear facilities, according to the report. The verification activity was conducted on Sept. 12-15, at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which currently uses uranium from Russia enriched to the low-level of 4.5%.

The confidential report also highlighted the nuclear watchdog’s “increasing concern” about Iran’s Isfahan Fuel Enrichment Plant, which it has never inspected. Tehran first informed the IAEA about the facility before the 12-day war began, according to AP.

Iran is believed to have a stockpile of some 972 pounds of uranium enriched up to 60%, which is considered a short, technical step away from nuclear bomb-grade levels of 90%.

Source: U.S. forces carry out strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island

Meanwhile on Wednesday, tensions in the Gulf region continued to escalate, with Bahrain’s military saying that its air defenses had intercepted Iranian aerial attacks, while the Interior Ministry urged residents to seek safety amid a potential threat.

The ministry subsequently announced an all-clear.

Separately, Kuwait’s military said its air defenses were countering hostile drone attacks, warning that any explosions heard were the result of interceptions. The military urged residents to follow official safety instructions but did not identify the source of the attacks.

U.S. fighter aircraft on Tuesday struck an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile launch site on Iran’s Qeshm Island, a U.S. military official told JNS.

The official described the strike, carried out with precision munitions, as an act of self-defense.

“The strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting U.S. personnel and assets,” the official said.

Also on Tuesday, U.S. Central Command denied an IRGC claim that its drones had struck a U.S. military radar system at a base in Bahrain.

Multiple Iranian drones launched toward Bahrain on Tuesday were intercepted, with no damage to U.S. equipment or injuries to American personnel, the command said.

“CENTCOM and partner forces remain highly vigilant,” it added.

🚫 CLAIM: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed its drones hit a U.S. military radar system at a base in Bahrain early this morning. This is FALSE.



✅ FACT: Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC today towards Bahrain were intercepted… pic.twitter.com/xMnLdFMSEs — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 17, 2026

Rubio slams intelligence sources regarding imminent Iranian threat

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday sharply criticized unnamed intelligence sources following a CNN report that Iran was developing plans to potentially target senior Trump administration officials in Washington, D.C., with a radioactive “dirty bomb” or chemical weapon.

“Some of your intelligence sources are liars. Others are liars and criminals,” Rubio told reporters in Manila.

Rubio accused some sources of falsely claiming access to classified information and others of improperly disclosing sensitive intelligence. “I’m not talking about that report in specific, just in general,” he clarified.

Asked whether an attack was imminent, Rubio expressed confidence in U.S. intelligence capabilities. “I have a lot of confidence in our systems being able to identify these things ahead of time; I don’t think there’s any imminent threat,” he said.

He added, “We know there are elements out there that want to harm the United States,” but declined to comment on the specific report, saying he did not know who was leaking information to reporters.