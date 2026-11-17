British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Tuesday announced sanctions against eight Israeli companies involved in settlement construction in Judea and Samaria and the Tzav 9 organization, accused of blocking humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“Illegal settlement expansion in the West Bank is destroying the prospects of a two-state solution,” Miliband said in a video posted on X. He warned companies considering involvement in the E1 construction project between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim: “We will clamp down on you.”

“The British people do not want businesses to be supporting the illegal occupation,” Miliband said. Israeli officials have not yet publicly responded to the announcement.