Miliband warns Israeli firms: ‘We will clamp down on you’
British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Tuesday announced sanctions against eight Israeli companies involved in settlement construction in Judea and Samaria and the Tzav 9 organization, accused of blocking humanitarian aid into Gaza.
“Illegal settlement expansion in the West Bank is destroying the prospects of a two-state solution,” Miliband said in a video posted on X. He warned companies considering involvement in the E1 construction project between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim: “We will clamp down on you.”
“The British people do not want businesses to be supporting the illegal occupation,” Miliband said. Israeli officials have not yet publicly responded to the announcement.
We said we would act, and we are.— Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) November 17, 2026
Today we’re sanctioning those blocking aid from entering Gaza, and companies supporting illegal settlement expansion in the West Bank.
We will not be bystanders in the destruction of the two-state solution. pic.twitter.com/bLixgaDDYZ