Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday praised his Czech counterpart, Andrej Babiš, for recognizing the Iranian threat and standing with the Jewish state.

“Iran’s missiles do not stop at Israel’s borders, neither does its terrorism, and neither do its nuclear ambitions,” Netanyahu said at a press conference in Jerusalem held together with the Czech prime minister.

“Europe is not a spectator; Europe is a target,” Netanyahu continued. Turning to Babiš, he added, “There are weak leaders who turn their backs on Israel, and you stand tall. You don’t follow the crowd, you don’t cower before terror, you follow your conscience. And may I add, I think you follow your interest—the deep interest, the interest of making sure that our free societies survive and thrive.”

Babiš landed in Israel on Monday with a high-profile Czech delegation to meet senior Israeli officials and discuss the deepening of security ties between the two countries.