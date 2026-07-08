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WATCH: Huckabee touts permanent US Embassy site in Jerusalem

The ambassador shared a video linking Trump’s 2017 Jerusalem recognition to the 2018 embassy opening and 2026 deal for a permanent U.S. site in the Israeli capital.

JNS Staff
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee signs an agreement with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar for the construction of a permanent U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem during a ceremony attended by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, July 1, 2026. Photo by Alex Traiman/JNS.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee signs an agreement with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar for the construction of a permanent U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem during a ceremony attended by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, July 1, 2026. Photo by Alex Traiman/JNS.
(July 8, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Tuesday highlighted the establishment of a permanent American Embassy complex in Jerusalem, sharing a video recalling U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2017 announcement recognizing the city as Israel’s capital.

In a post on X, Huckabee said it was “a privilege” to help make Trump’s pledge “a permanent reality,” adding the new embassy complex “will stand as a powerful symbol of America’s ironclad commitment to Israel’s peace and security.”

The accompanying video juxtaposes Trump’s December 2017 declaration with footage from the May 14, 2018, opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, and a July 1, 2026, signing ceremony in which Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Huckabee formalized plans for a permanent embassy site.

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