Two men charged in connection with an alleged Iranian-directed plot targeting a British military base used by U.S. forces will stand trial on Nov. 22, 2027, Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb ruled on Friday at London’s Old Bailey court, Reuters reported.

Mohmed Ahmad Abdulkarim, 24, is accused of arranging for five men to travel to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire in September with vans containing gasoline, allegedly at the direction of a handler acting in Iran’s interests. Nouman Essghir, 25, faces a separate charge related to alleged surveillance of the base in August. Lawyers for both men indicated they intend to plead not guilty.