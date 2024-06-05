JNS Press+
Nine IDF soldiers hurt in blast at base in southern Israel

The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the military.

Members of the IDF's Unit 669 simulate a battlefield rescue operation at a training base in central Israel, April 13, 2019. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
(June 5, 2024 / JNS)

Nine Israeli soldiers were injured on Tuesday night, two seriously, by an explosion at a base in the south of the country, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Two of the soldiers were in moderate condition, while the other five were in minor condition. They were evacuated to a hospital in Beersheba, according to Hebrew media reports.

The cause of the blast is still being investigated.

On Tuesday morning, shrapnel fragments from Israeli anti-missile interceptors moderately injured a soldier in northern Israel, also sparking a fire near the northern Israeli city of Safed.

The soldier was evacuated to hospital for treatment and his family was notified, according to the IDF. The interceptors were launched following a warning about a suspicious aerial object crossing into Israel from Lebanon, which turned out to be a false alarm.

