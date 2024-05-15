JNS Press+
NYPD: Pro-Israel parade will have ‘adequate security deployment’

A senior JCRC-NY adviser told JNS that security at the event will be “above and beyond.”

David Swindle
The annual “Celebrate Israel Parade” in New York City. Credit: Courtesy.
(May 15, 2024 / JNS)

When the Israel Day on 5th parade takes place in Manhattan on June 2, the New York City Police Department “will have an adequate security deployment,” an NYPD spokesperson told JNS.

David Pollock, a senior adviser to the JCRC-NY which organizes the parade, told JNS that the group has been working with the NYPD and federal agencies “for months to ensure that security for Israel Day on Fifth is above and beyond.

Eric Adams, the New York City mayor, told the New York Post that he is looking forward to participating “personally” in the event, “as I have done for years.”

“On June 2, New Yorkers from all walks of life will be able to celebrate Israel, similar to how they have done for more than a decade,” he said.

A police officer told the Post that there will be a double police detail at the parade, “that is, the usual cops that line the parade route and another detail to deal with the protesters.”

On Tuesday, New York City Hall was lit blue and white in honor of Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israeli Independence Day. “As mayor of the city with the largest Jewish population on the globe outside of Israel, I am reminded everyday how important of an ally Israel has been to America,” Adams said.

