More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Top four expectations from the next US administration regarding Israel’s security

Whatever the results of the U.S. presidential election, the friendship and alliance between Washington and Jerusalem is of the utmost importance.

Amir Avivi
The White House. Credit: Matt. H. Wade via Wikimedia Commons.
The White House. Credit: Matt. H. Wade via Wikimedia Commons.
Amir Avivi
(Nov. 3, 2020 / JNS)

There are four crucial issues that must be addressed by any incoming U.S. administration, from the point of view of the American commitment to Israel’s security.

  1. Strengthening the U.S.-Israel alliance as a stabilizing factor in the Middle East

The bond between the United States and Israel, especially in the security realm, is remarkable and must remain so. Israel is the closest American ally in the Middle East, and this extraordinary relationship benefits the shared values and interests of both nations. The attributes of this special relationship should be reflected in growing security cooperation and in a regional policy that strengthens the moderate camp in the Middle East that commits to peace with Israel while maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge. America’s and Israel’s technological advantage should be advanced through this alliance, which contributes to their leadership in innovation in the next generation as it has done in the current one. The main joint programs at present are military, but there is a need for enhanced cooperation in the fields of science and technology.

  1. Dealing firmly with Iran’s aggression and nuclear plans

Iran, the main state sponsor of terrorism in the Middle East, is utilizing proxies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen in order to control these countries and spread its extremist ideology. Iran also continues to enrich uranium, and is getting closer every day to being able to develop and manufacture nuclear weapons. If it succeeds, it could pose an existential threat to all of its neighbors in the region and will create a nuclear-arms race that endangers the entire world. It must be stopped by any means necessary. Lifting the sanctions imposed on the regime and re-entering the dangerous Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (the JCPOA, more commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal) may again pave a safe path for Tehran to acquire a large arsenal of nuclear weapons and enable it to launch attacks in and destabilize the Middle East.

  1. Adopting the “Peace to Prosperity” plan as the basis for future negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, and promoting the Abraham Accords

The “Peace to Prosperity” plan has proven that it can bring Israel and the Arab states together. Since the presentation of the plan at the end of January, two such states—the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain—have signed peace treaties with Israel, and a third, Sudan, has agreed to normalize relations with it. This is obviously just the beginning, as other Arab and Muslim-majority countries have indicated.

While the plan addresses Israel’s most basic security and national concerns, it also provides for Palestinian statehood, on condition that the Palestinians choose to abandon the path of terror and incitement. There is no cause for despair at the Palestinian Authority’s rejection of the plan. Hopefully, a new generation of leaders will emerge who will follow the peace route.

One of the plan’s pillars is respecting Israel’s crucial security principle of protecting itself by itself. It is and should remain a joint Israel-U.S. interest for Israel to have secure and defensible borders, such as the Jordan Valley, that are protected solely by the Israel Defense Forces, with the backing of Israeli communities in the area.

It is imperative for the incoming American administration to further cement the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as the eternal and undivided capital of Israel; to keep the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem; to respect Israel’s sovereignty in the Golan Heights; and to recognize its right and security requirement to apply sovereignty along the Jordan Valley and extend it to all the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria when the time is ripe. A strong Israel is key to stability and prosperity in the Middle East. It ensures that the United States has a reliable ally to count on in times of need.

It is also of the utmost importance for the next administration in Washington to continue promoting the Abraham Accords—to intensify the wave of peace and normalization of relations between the Arab states and Israel, for the benefit of all those who seek peace, security and prosperity. It is also necessary to leverage the Abraham Accords to promote peace between Israel and the Palestinians, based upon the principles put forward in the U.S. vision for peace and prosperity, and to show zero tolerance for terrorism, including the P.A.'s “pay for slay” program and its incitement to hatred and violence.

  1. Restraining Turkey’s destabilizing ambitions

In an attempt to restore the glory of the Ottoman Empire and spread extremist Islamic ideology, Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been following an ambitious policy of intervention in the Mideast, which includes supporting the Hamas terror organization and other radical Islamist groups. The United States has to lead the effort to restrain this destabilizing attitude. Whatever the results of the U.S. presidential election, the friendship and alliance between Washington and Jerusalem should continue.

IDF Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Amir Avivi is the founder and CEO of Habithonistim–Protectors of Israel.

Middle East U.S.-Israel Relations Abraham Accords Israeli Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer, speaking at a re-election campaign rally for former Rep. Cori Bush, the Missouri Democrat who lost her position in 2024, in St. Louis, Mo., May 1, 2026. Credit: Poisonwithahawkseye via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: University of Washington cancels Hasan Piker event
“I’m happy that the University of Washington, for literally the first time ever, has made the correct decision to not have an America-hating communist spread his hatred and terrible ideology to young people at our taxpayer funded universities,” Republican state representative Travis Couture told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Haverford College
U.S. News
Zionists welcome, liberal arts college Haverford says, settling Jew-hatred lawsuit
The student plaintiffs are “very, very happy” with the settlement, and the college’s statement is an “amazing change,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus of the Deborah Project told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar