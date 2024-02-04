Dearborn mayor claims exposing Hamas support is ‘Islamophobic’

On Feb. 2, The Wall Street Journal ran an op-ed by Steven Salinsky of the Middle East Media Research Institute describing Dearborn, Mich. as “America’s Jihad Capital.”

MEMRI videos have been invaluable in exposing the support for Islamic terrorism in many U.S. mosques and by Islamist politicians, including in Dearbornistan, especially after the Hamas invasion and atrocities of Oct 7. And Salinsky describes some of what went on.

“A local headline describing an Oct. 10 event at the Ford Performing Arts Center read ‘Michigan rally cheers Hamas attack.’ Imam Imran Salha of Dearborn’s Islamic Center of Detroit told the crowd that Israel’s past actions have put ‘fire in our hearts that will burn that state'—Israel— ‘until its demise.’

“At another rally, held Oct. 14 in front of the Henry Ford Centennial Library, Imam Usama Abdulghani also didn’t hide his support for Hamas’s terrorist actions. The American-born, Iranian-educated Shiite Islamic scholar called Oct. 7 ‘one of the days of Allah’ and a ‘miracle come true.’ He described the attackers as ‘honorable.’ He said they were ‘lions’ defending ‘the entire nation of Muhammad the messenger.’

“The Islamic Center of America, a leading Dearborn mosque, held a memorial service on Dec. 30 for a Hezbollah operative killed in an Israeli airstrike. The Hadi Institute, which runs an Islamic Montessori school and bills itself as a youth community center, held a ‘Commemoration of the Martyrs’ on Jan. 5. This event honored [Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, leader of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq.”

The op-ed called out Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud by name and he responded, in typical fashion, by shrieking “Islamophobia” as loudly as he could, and calling out the police to protect the city’s majority Muslim population from the mobs of Wall Street Journal readers about to descend on them with rolled up copies of the paper.

The media, putting on its straight face, repeated Hammoud’s claims of Islamophobia and the claims that the Muslim population in Dearborn was threatened, without asking him about a single one of the statements in the WSJ op-ed or about his own response to Oct 7.

In that response, posted on Oct. 7, he did not condemn Hamas, but did condemn Israel. It began with, “Israel’s decades of illegal military occupation and imprisonment of Gaza make peace impossible and tragic violence inevitable. Israel has trapped millions of Palestinians in Gaza in what is recognized by the international community as the world’s largest open-air prison. Failure to recognize this context is the inability to comprehend what is unfolding overseas.”

The context for the Hamas kidnapping, massacre and atrocities committed against Israeli civilians, including little children.

He then threw in, “Hypocrisy is sending billions of tax-payer dollars to Ukrainians fighting for their homeland and championing their armed struggle as ‘resistance,’ while condemning even peaceful forms of Palestinian resistance, such as boycotts, as illegitimate.”

In between repeating Hammoud’s sob stories, the media couldn’t find the time to ask him for clarification of statement.

This is why Hammoud is one of the Islamist politicians featured in the David Horowitz Freedom Center’s “Election Jihad” report.

Islamist politicians are crawling into political office across Michigan and the country, even well beyond Dearborn, and they make little secret of their terrorist sympathies. They cry “Islamophobia” even while they support hate and murder.

The worse the jihad, the more they shout, “Islamophobia.”