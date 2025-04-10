More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

What’s going on in Southern Lebanon?

The Lebanese Armed Forces have not completed its deployment to the south, and the Lebanese government has failed to provide the United States with a timetable.

Apr. 10, 2025
Jacques Neriah
Lebanese Army vehicles patrol the area of Marjayoun in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel on Oct. 25, 2024. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
Lebanese Army vehicles patrol the area of Marjayoun in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel on Oct. 25, 2024. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
Jacques Neriah
Jacques Neriah Jacques Neriah
Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah, a special analyst for the Middle East at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, was formerly a foreign-policy adviser to Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and the deputy head for assessment of Israeli Military Intelligence.

The deployment of the Lebanese army in Southern Lebanon amid conflicting reports regarding the ongoing hesitation of the Lebanese government to enforce the disarmament of Hezbollah goes to the heart of Lebanese politics.

Reports praise the Lebanese army for taking over 196 out of 260 Hezbollah strongholds south of the Litani River, seizing an undisclosed number of weapons depots in Southern Lebanon belonging to the Shi’ite militia, and its ongoing removal of Hezbollah’s fortified positions in the south. However, other reports still point to the fact that the Lebanese Armed Forces has deployed barely 6,000 soldiers in the south; at least another 4,000 are necessary to complete the deployment.

Moreover, reports have shown blatant cooperation between Hezbollah elements and Shi’ite intelligence officers belonging to the LAF’s Southern Command. It is also worth mentioning that at least 50% to 60% of the deployed soldiers belong to the Shi’ite community and maintain family/tribal bonds with Shi’ite residents in the south who identify with Hezbollah.

However, the most critical issue remains that the Lebanese government has not presented to U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, as requested, a precise schedule for either the LAF deployment to the south or Hezbollah’s dissolution. Even the issue of the disarmament of the Palestinian factions in Lebanon, including Hamas, which was to have been taken care of before the dismantling of Hezbollah, has not been addressed by the Lebanese government, to the disappointment of the American administration.

As usual, the Lebanese government stressed the intricacies of Lebanese sectarian politics that it said prevent it from adopting a stricter attitude towards Hezbollah, and emphasized the risk of sliding into renewed civil war, a possibility that would be disastrous for all. The Lebanese also stressed to their American visitors that the precarious situation on the northeastern border with Syria has compelled the army to direct to that front troops meant for deployment in the south.

Instead, the Lebanese preferred to show 18 new reforms addressing the financial sector, and to claim that a complete Israeli withdrawal from Southern Lebanon would bolster its position vis-a-vis Hezbollah and make it easier to adopt an aggressive policy against the terrorist group.

In the meantime, Hezbollah has expressed its readiness (according to Reuters, quoting an undisclosed senior Hezbollah official) to discuss disarmament, conditioned on Israel’s prior withdrawal from five strategic positions it maintains along the Israel-Lebanon border. In the meantime, the terrorist organization continues to flex its muscles, reorganize in Southern Lebanon and prepare itself for a resumption of hostilities with Israel.

Originally published by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.

Middle East Hezbollah
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin