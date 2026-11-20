More than 100 people gathered outside Hunter College, a public school part of City University of New York, on Thursday evening to demand an independent probe of the school’s undergraduate student government after it canceled a cultural arts night due to objections from some participants over Hillel’s inclusion.

“This is not just about the cancellation of a cultural night in Hunter College,” Elan Carr, CEO of the Israeli-American Council, one of the rally sponsors, told JNS.

“This is about the focused and systematic marginalization of the Jewish people across the world. Across the United States, but across the world,” he said. “That’s what’s going on here.”

The Cultural Arts Night, scheduled for Nov. 16, was set to include student organizations, including Hunter Hillel. Sumaiya Ahmed and Ahmad Waraich, president and vice president, respectively, of the Hunter Undergraduate Student Government, said on Nov. 14 that the event was canceled.

“We hear what the student body has said, and we have made the decision to cancel the event as it doesn’t align with our values or the values of the students we represent as the Hunter community,” they stated.

In a Nov. 15 statement posted on a student government social media account, the two said that “going forward, every club and every member of USG will know who is involved in an event before it is planned or approved.”

The student government later cited “safety concerns” and the withdrawal of “several participating organizations” as reasons for the cancellation. Comments on the post were disabled “due to safety concerns and hateful rhetoric,” it said.

The grassroots civil-rights movement End Jew-Hatred organized the rally with the Israel on Campus Coalition, Students Supporting Israel and the Israeli-American Council.

Demonstrators called on Hunter and CUNY to commission an independent investigation under Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and suspend or replace the student government if wrongdoing is found.

Jewish groups rally outside Hunter College in Manhattan, New York City. Nov. 19, 2026. Photo by Rikki Zagelbaum.

Protesters, who did not have a sound permit, blew whistles as organizers led them in chants of “Enough is enough” and “Hunter admin, hear our call, equal rights belong to all.”

Carr, who addressed the crowd, told JNS at the rally that Jew-hatred on college campuses is “getting worse,” because “the enemies of America and of the Jews have invested years of work in the future.”

“What is the future?” he said. “Students.”

“It’s no accident that we’re here at a campus, because the campuses have been ground zero in the battle for the soul of the Jewish people in this country,” he told JNS. “It’s not only campuses. It’s moved down to high schools and even elementary schools.”

Carr said Hunter must “knock it off” and “stop with the nonsense.”

“The administration has to investigate this, has to hold the student government accountable for rank discrimination,” he said.

Hunter must also make clear to Jewish students that they are protected, he said.

“If Hunter remains silent about it, then that is a civil rights violation,” he said. “That’s a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.”

JNS asked what would happen if Hunter did not meet the IAC’s demands. “Oh, I think they’re gonna get a knock on their door from the federal government,” Carr said. “That’s what’s gonna happen.”

Jewish groups rally outside Hunter College in Manhattan, New York City. Nov. 19, 2026. Photo by Rikki Zagelbaum.

Michal Mari, a junior studying political science at Hunter and president of the campus Students Supporting Israel chapter, addressed the crowd.

She told JNS that the controversy reflects a broader problem for Jewish students at Hunter.

“It’s all right,” she said, of her experience at Hunter. “Certainly not the best place to be as a Jewish student.”

“You have to kind of walk around their active calls for violence against the Jewish community,” she said. “There are professors who have turned their back to me once they found out that I was Jewish or, you know, I’m into Israel.”

“It’s not exactly the friendliest environment, but it’s a place where there’s work to be done, so that’s how I like to see it,” she told JNS.

A group of Neturei Karta protesters, who are members of a fringe, anti-Israel Chassidic group, demonstrated behind police lines across the street from the rally, while students looked on from an elevated walkway and from windows overlooking the street.

A non-Jewish freshman, who identified himself only as Michael and said he is studying political science at Hunter, told JNS that he spoke with people on both sides of the street to better understand their perspectives.

He disagreed with the student government’s decision to cancel the event.

“I’m not Jewish myself, but I participate in Hillel’s events, because they provide a lot of good resources and they’ve been very friendly to me,” he said.

“I saw somebody there cry over what happened on Oct. 7, which gave me a sort of more emotional connection to it personally, because you see it in person compared to online,” he told JNS. “You see so many things online, you don’t care, but when you actually see someone suffer in real life, you start to actually feel something.”

Conversations with Jewish peers about their experiences with Jew-hatred also affected him, Michael told JNS.

One student worried that classmates who were friendly toward him might change their attitudes if they learned of his Israeli background, he recalled. Another had an Israeli visitor who was allegedly discriminated against by roommates in the dorms, he said.

“When I heard that, I felt really sad, because you shouldn’t have to go through that as a person,” he told JNS. “It’s not right.”

Jewish groups rally outside Hunter College in Manhattan, New York City. Nov. 19, 2026. Photo by Rikki Zagelbaum.

Another Hunter student, who didn’t provide a name, told JNS that “being Jewish at Hunter has its ups and downs.”

“There has always been a great community of amazing and supportive people, but there have also been many protests that have caused emotional distress and have at times put students in harm’s way,” she said.

“I was not planning on attending the cultural night, as it was not broadly advertised,” she said. “I had only discovered it through social media in the context of hateful commentary.”

“The cancellation is as much of an issue as the reason behind it,” she said.

“I’m hopeful that the investigation that USG and admin are conducting sheds light on the cause of all the issues and that we as a community can move forward peacefully,” she told JNS. “Hunter should be a safe space for every one of us.”

Gerard Filitti, senior counsel at the Lawfare Project, told JNS at the rally that the organization is demanding an independent investigation because it “doubts” Hunter can adequately investigate its own student government.

“A lot of universities do retain outside investigators when it comes to Title VI, Title IX issues of discrimination,” Filitti said. “So what we want is we want to see Hunter College do the same.”

The proposed investigation would be conducted by an outside firm with expertise in federal civil-rights law, rather than by the Lawfare Project, according to Filitti.

“Ultimately, this is an issue not about student clubs. This is an issue about student government,” he said. “A student government that’s meant to represent all students has more of a responsibility than just a club.”

Filitti is concerned that Hunter is focusing on student groups that withdrew from the event rather than on the student government that canceled it.

“That raises concerns that the university might whitewash it or not do a proper investigation,” he told JNS.

The student government allocates taxpayer money to student groups and activities and therefore has a higher duty to avoid discrimination, according to Filitti.

The Lawfare Project makes demands for outside investigations “sparingly,” but CUNY’s history of Jew-hatred warrants independent scrutiny, he said.

“When you look at the problems that we’ve seen across CUNY campuses over the years, it’s about time that CUNY did that overall for its entire system,” he said.

“We know the Department of Education is looking into it. We know the Justice Department is looking at some of these incidents,” he told JNS. “But ultimately, we’re shocked that the school isn’t taking responsibility.”

Jewish groups rally outside Hunter College in Manhattan, Nov. 19, 2026. Photo by Rikki Zagelbaum.

Shai Davidai, a former Columbia University professor and outspoken critic of campus Jew-hatred, told JNS at the rally that he attended because Jewish students and organizations continue to face exclusion from campus life.

“People are just sick of it,” he said.

The crisis stems from “professors that are only showing one narrative to all the students,” and “students that are getting their knowledge from social media and TikTok,” he said.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is also “stoking the flames while saying that he doesn’t like the fire,” Davidai told JNS.

In a Wednesday interview with New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, Mamdani defended his statement on the third anniversary of Oct. 7 in which he again accused the Jewish state of “genocide.”

“I have a politics of universality,” Mamdani told Sorkin. “Whenever I’m asked about, ‘Why do you support Palestinian freedom or Palestinian rights?’ I speak about the importance of extending these same values to everyone, and that is who I am. That’s who I’ll always be.”

That response is “bull****,” according to Davidi.

Mamdani “doesn’t have a politics of universality,” he told JNS. “He has the politics of anti-Jewish and anti-Israeli. That’s it.”

“If he really cared about universality, then he would say, ‘Yes, Oct. 7 is the day of the massacre, and Oct. 8 is the beginning of the response,’” he said. “He is not about universality. He only puts universality when it doesn’t fit his narrative.”

Students Rally Outside Hunter 1 of 7 Jewish groups rally outside Hunter College in Manhattan, Nov. 19, 2026. Photo by Rikki Zagelbaum. 2 of 7 3 of 7 4 of 7 Jewish groups rally outside Hunter College in Manhattan, Nov. 19, 2026. Photo by Rikki Zagelbaum. 5 of 7 6 of 7 Jewish groups rally outside Hunter College in Manhattan, Nov. 19, 2026. Photo by Rikki Zagelbaum. 7 of 7 Jewish groups rally outside Hunter College in Manhattan, Nov. 19, 2026. Photo by Rikki Zagelbaum. Students Rally Outside Hunter Jewish groups rally outside Hunter College in Manhattan, Nov. 19, 2026. Photo by Rikki Zagelbaum. Jewish groups rally outside Hunter College in Manhattan, Nov. 19, 2026. Photo by Rikki Zagelbaum. Jewish groups rally outside Hunter College in Manhattan, Nov. 19, 2026. Photo by Rikki Zagelbaum. Jewish groups rally outside Hunter College in Manhattan, Nov. 19, 2026. Photo by Rikki Zagelbaum.

Hillel Kornwasser, a 16-year-old, pro-Israel activist, told JNS at the rally that he was afraid his children would “grow up in a world where it is acceptable for Jewish students to be left out of an experience, a night that is supposed to have people from all different backgrounds coming together.”

“An event cannot be canceled simply because they don’t want Jewish students to participate, he said. “To any other administration that is here or listening today, just know, the First Amendment right doesn’t only apply to every single one of your students except for the Jewish ones.”

“We will not back down without a fight,” he told JNS.