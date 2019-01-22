Women’s March on Jews and Israel: A deadly ‘intersexuality’

The script was out there for a long time, but too many simply declined to read the lines. Or were fearful of doing so. Or refused to acknowledge that they themselves were facilitating the unraveling of a major campaign to realign social and political forces for evil. Or were uncomfortable that those who pointing out the apparent dangers and the wrong road being taken were not of their close ideological stripe and so they ignored it.

The fact is that normative protest issues have been rewired (more on that below) to produce a potent mixture of hate, irrational emotions and a reordering of an agenda on a scale not seen in America, and in other locations, for decades. The face of this growing hostility to Jews and Israel is not that of an ugly white supremacist and an Islamist preacher, but the pretty faces of women. What has burst on the scene is a women’s march set on a path of trampling Jewish national identity by linking it to corrupted progressive thinking all the while pumping up a racial anti-Semitism that excludes Jews from the non-white race in a reverse-course maneuver.

It is no longer a matter of women’s issues as a goal, but creating women’s avenues that will more effectively lead to an undermining of the status of Jews in the United States (along with the phenomenon of Britain’s Labour Party anti-Jewish maelstrom) and, at the same time, weakening Israel’s diplomatic standing and general public support in a deadly squeeze.

Unsurprisingly, Jews are in the forefront of this malevolent situation.

Michelle Goldberg on the march. Goldberg on anti-Zionism not being anti-Semitism. Formerly at Slate and now at The New York Times, she is an apologist for the worst intentions of these women.

And they are as plain as can be seen:

the same leaders of the intersectional movement are embroiled in accusations of the kind of intolerance they supposedly fight.

Linda Sarsour pushes BDS in totally disconnected events between the agenda of women and a struggle of nationalisms in the Middle East, an area with so many tragic situations that Sarsour ignores. An article promoted by Sarsour was penned by Jodi Jacobson, president and editor in chief of Rewire.News, a progressive website focusing on reproductive rights and other social causes.

Last November, Sarsour released this:

Trying to dismantle oppression, while working within systems of oppression, is hard. We are deeply invested in building better and deeper relationships with the Jewish community. …We are trying to build an intersectional women’s movement.

Sarsour is attempting to foist an oppression not only on Israel while greenwashing Islamic oppression of non-Muslin minorities in the Middle East, but her designs on American women, and the vagina of at least two of them, are highly suspect.

At least someone pushed back from the “women of color.” Former Women’s March Leader Mercy Morganfield, who is also the daughter of famed American blues singer-songwriter Muddy Waters, bashed Sarsour for her article how Jews are waging war on black people, calling her an “anti-Semite.” Waters once headed the D.C. chapter of the Women’s March.

Over at the Capitol, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar still doesn’t, or properly, won’t acknowledge her semantic anti-Semitism.

What is ignored is that there is an anti-Semitic anti-Jewish threat by the Arabs-called-Palestinians that our liberals are foisting upon an unknowing public. Ignorant of how invidious this hatred is, to gift them with Israel’s lowered security situation if Israel withdraws or is relieved of direct administration of Judea and Samaria, which is the progressives’ goal, they are not only betraying their Jewishness but seriously harming Jews.

Behind all this are Jewish “intellectuals” who prod and guide this evil. The initiator of the IfNotNow’ers, Peter Beinart recently published “Young Anti-Zionists: Be Uncomfortable, Like I Am With My Zionism” in which he plays a ping-pong game as in writing:

Yes, the Israeli government and its supporters fan and exploit Jewish fears. But those fears aren’t imaginary. You have likely never felt you needed the refuge that Zionism offers. Imagine what Zionism means to people who do.

As if those two polar suppositions were both true, equal and, more importantly, justified. Or when he suggests even if Israel’s yields its administration of Judea and Samaria, there is more, for it:

is only the beginning. Even inside the green line, Israel must become far more inclusive of its Palestinian citizens.

Does he demand inclusiveness of Jews from the Palestinian Authority? From other Arab states? And more importantly, there are no Palestinian citizens in Israel. There are Israeli Arabs. But that is a game of semantics that I recently noted here. I guess it’s a form of minority privileging in that Israel can have no right to extend its citizenship to its residents who refuse to acknowledge the state’s existence (which, by the way, adds unknown numbers of Israeli Arabs to those of the Palestinian Authority whose leaders steadfastly deny Israel’s existence as the national state of the Jewish people).

While all this is going on, supposedly in the realm of a discussion of ideas and ideology, in the area of Brooklyn, N.Y., anti-Semitic physical attacks on Jews finally caught the eye of ADL, attacks, as much as I could track, were not committed by white Christian Jew-hating supremacists.

What the leaders that are left in charge of the national Women’s March—a gang of four and more—are using the most powerful weapon they can, their sex as an identity instrument in an effort not only to gain legitimate goals, but to roll all over what they perceive to be the most potent adversary to their crazy politics: Jews and Israel. From diverse areas, they have formed a new matrix of “intersexuality” to protect themselves on the one hand and to allow them to attack on the other.

Does the American Jewish communal leadership realize this, and do they have the willingness to join together to combat those within the community and those without?

Maybe one positive result is a renewed appreciation for the concept of a Jewish homeland.

Yisrael Medad is an American-Israeli journalist and commentator.