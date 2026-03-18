The Shalom Hartman Institute is a leading research and educational center serving Israel and world Jewry. We work to enrich the moral and spiritual life of Israel and the Jewish people, deepen the commitment to pluralism and Israel’s Jewish and democratic character, and rebuild the covenant between Israel and the Jewish world. Through our community of outstanding scholars and educators, the Institute develops innovative responses to contemporary challenges, cultivates a new generation of leaders and change agents, and builds transformational educational projects that inspire a better Judaism and a better Israel for the 21st century. Learn more