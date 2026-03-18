Established in 1977 and since then chaired by the sitting mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo, the Tel Aviv Foundation focuses on raising the quality of life of each Tel Aviv resident through partnerships that enhance the city’s values of openness, innovation, inclusion and opportunity. For more than four decades, the Tel Aviv Foundation has been the City of Tel Aviv’s main philanthropic agent, creating long-term global partnerships that have delivered more than 800 projects throughout the city, including some of Tel Aviv’s most important cultural, educational and social initiatives and icons—reshaping the physical and human landscape of the “Nonstop City.”