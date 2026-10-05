Oshrit Birvadker

“The arrests announced today disrupted a global financing network that was supplying Hamas with the funds needed to continue its campaign of destroying innocent lives,” the assistant U.S. attorney general for national security said.
“For many in our city, this will be a day of mourning, a day of reflection, and we are aware of a number of vigil events being planned,” said James Harman, deputy assistant commissioner for operations at the Metropolitan Police.
The U.S. State Department extended its visa restrictions against Palestinian delegates and officials for another year, citing their internationalization of the conflict, unilateral moves for statehood and glorification of terrorism.
“The fact that Newsom chose to sign the Eid law before the law that protected other religious observance speaks volumes about the direction he is moving as he eyes a 2028 run for the presidency,” the chair of Jewish engagement for the California Republican Party told JNS.
“The arrests announced today disrupted a global financing network that was supplying Hamas with the funds needed to continue its campaign of destroying innocent lives,” the assistant U.S. attorney general for national security said.
“For many in our city, this will be a day of mourning, a day of reflection, and we are aware of a number of vigil events being planned,” said James Harman, deputy assistant commissioner for operations at the Metropolitan Police.
The U.S. State Department extended its visa restrictions against Palestinian delegates and officials for another year, citing their internationalization of the conflict, unilateral moves for statehood and glorification of terrorism.
“The fact that Newsom chose to sign the Eid law before the law that protected other religious observance speaks volumes about the direction he is moving as he eyes a 2028 run for the presidency,” the chair of Jewish engagement for the California Republican Party told JNS.