‘Proud to represent our nation,’ says lone soldier from Canada

( April 30, 2025 / JNS)

As Israel pauses to honor its fallen on Yom Hazikaron, one soldier will be marking the day in uniform for the first time—a moment that she never anticipated.

“Wearing the uniform on Yom Hazikaron is something I never imagined I would experience,” said Cpl. N, a 20-year-old lone soldier originally from Toronto, Canada, in an interview with JNS. “It will be a difficult, but deeply meaningful day. I’m proud to represent our nation.”

N moved to Israel in August 2024 and enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces in December. She currently serves as a combat fitness instructor based in Ramat Aviv.

“I love Israel, and I’m proud to go through these meaningful days knowing what we’ve been through, what we can overcome and what we will continue to overcome with future successes,” she said.

After graduating from high school, N spent a year in Israel studying and volunteering. Raised in a strongly Zionist household, she said the connection to Israel was central to her upbringing.

“I come from a very Zionist home—love for Israel was everything,” she said. “Being in Israel and spending time here was a big part of who I was.”

Although she initially returned to Canada to begin university, she said she quickly realized her path lay elsewhere.

“My parents wanted me to try what my friends were doing—go to school—but the moment I started, I felt I needed to come back to Israel. And I did.”

For N, simply living in Israel wasn’t enough. “I didn’t feel comfortable just living here. I wanted to be part of something bigger. Everyone my age here is serving, contributing. I knew I wouldn’t be satisfied if I didn’t serve too,” she said.

Before enlisting, she completed a three-month IDF preparatory course. The experience, she said, gave her a deeper connection to Israeli society.

“It’s been incredible to see the system from the inside after sitting in the diaspora my whole life,” she said. “Now, wearing the uniform and being part of the people who protect this country—it’s amazing.”

N acknowledged the uncertainty that comes with military service. “It’s scary. You don’t know where you’ll end up. You want it to work out, but it’s the army; it doesn’t always go according to plan,” she said. “But I really lucked out. I got a job that fits me, and I’m grateful for the people I’ve met and the experiences I’ve had.”

‘It’s a big choice’

The shift from Canadian university life to military service was a dramatic one. N enrolled at Queen’s University in Toronto in September 2023 and was visiting Israel on a break when Hamas launched its deadly assault on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 others hostage into the Gaza Strip.

“It was a very difficult time. My trip was cut short. But after that, I knew I needed to contribute in a way that was more meaningful,” she said.

During her time at Queen’s, N also encountered antisemitism on campus. “There was a day when students dropped a massive Palestinian flag in the library. It was left there for an hour before anyone reacted,” she recalled. “At pro-Israel rallies, people shouted misinformation. It was hard to deal with, especially knowing I was about to serve in the IDF. But I’m proud of that, and I want the world to know.”

After making aliyah, N joined Garin Tzabar, a program supporting lone soldiers—young immigrants without immediate family in Israel.

“It’s a group of people who understand what you’re going through and also miss home,” she said. “The hardest part is going home on weekends, doing your own laundry and cooking, and realizing that you’re here on your own. It’s a big choice, and you feel it.”

Still, she said, the support network and friendships have helped her adjust. “We do our laundry and cook together—it makes a difference. Of course, on the hard days, you miss your family more.”

‘The top value in our home’

In her role, N trains soldiers, manages gym facilities and helps maintain fitness routines across her base.

“After a long day, we’re there to help soldiers decompress, refresh and take care of themselves. It helps them live healthier lives and continue doing their jobs,” she said. “I’ve always loved sports, and this job is a perfect fit.”

N credits her upbringing with preparing her for this journey. “I went to Jewish day school my whole life, learning Hebrew half the day from first grade through high school. Love of Israel was probably the top value in our home,” she said. “My parents are incredibly supportive. I hope they’ll spend more time here in the future.”

Despite the war and challenges of military life, N said she has never felt more fulfilled. “The highlight has been the people I’ve met, the sense of connection across the country, and learning what it means to adapt and integrate. Even with everything happening, I’ve been the happiest I’ve ever been.”

To others considering living in Israel and serving in the IDF, she offered a message of encouragement: “Without taking a risk, you don’t make big changes. Live a life you’re proud of. Persevere so you can be happy with your choices. At the end of the day, it’s worth it.”