Ratnadeep Chakraborty is a doctoral researcher at Tel Aviv University specializing in antisemitism and extremist narratives across South Asian jihadist, political and educational discourse. Since October 2023, he has reported extensively on the war in Israel for major Indian media outlets and is frequently interviewed on Israeli security, terrorism and major developments in the country. He is the author of The Evolution of Israel’s National Security Doctrine: A Journey from Ben-Gurion to Netanyahu.