JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
newsU.S.-Israel Relations

RJC, Democratic Majority for Israel denounce Biden arms embargo

“History will judge Biden harshly for this dereliction of responsibility to our friend and partner Israel,” the RJC leadership stated.

David Swindle
U.S. President Joe Biden. Credit: White House.
U.S. President Joe Biden. Credit: White House.
Edit
(May 12, 2024 / JNS)

On April 15, the Republican Jewish Coalition and Democratic Majority for Israel issued an unusual joint statement condemning Iran for attacking Israel. Last week, the two groups individually criticized the U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to withhold weapons from Israel.

“Joe Biden has cemented his legacy as the worst president for the Jewish community and the State of Israel ever,” stated Norm Coleman and Matt Brooks, respectively national chairman and CEO of the RJC.

“By withholding critical military aid to the Jewish state as it fights a war for its very survival, Biden is effectively siding with Iran and its terrorist proxies over Israel,” the RJC leaders stated. “This is an unprecedented, shameful and despicable betrayal of a key ally and vital security partner at the worst possible time.”

“History will judge Biden harshly for this dereliction of responsibility to our friend and partner Israel,” they added.

Mark Mellman, president and CEO of the Democratic Majority for Israel, praised Biden’s “unprecedented support for Israel and its security.”

“At the same time, we are deeply concerned about the administration’s decision to withhold weapons now and potentially impose further restrictions,” Mellman stated.

“A strong U.S.-Israel alliance like the one President Biden has created, plays a central role in preventing more war and making the path to eventual peace possible,” he added. “Calling the strength of that alliance into question is dangerous.”

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates