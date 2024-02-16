JNS
This 2024 - Let's Win the Battle of Headlines
U.S. News

RJC endorses Pennsylvania senate candidate Dave McCormick

The group said his opponent, Sen. Bob Casey, was “no friend of Israel.”

(February 16, 2024 / JNS)
Dave McCormick
Dave McCormick. Credit: Tom Williams/ CQ Roll Call via Wikimedia Commons.

The Republican Jewish Coalition has called for a change in Pennsylvania’s political leadership. 

On Tuesday, the group released a statement from Norm Coleman, a former Minnesota senator and the current RJC national chairman, and CEO Matt Brooks endorsing senate candidate Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania.

“It’s time for a change. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey represents the catastrophically wrongheaded policies that have emboldened our enemies and weakened our allies across the globe,” they said. “Bob Casey is no friend of Israel. Where Bob Casey has failed, Dave McCormick will lead.”

RJC condemned Casey’s voting record, saying that “when he has had the opportunity to help starve Hamas and other terrorist groups of funding and training for their evil, murderous activities, he did not take action.”

The group cited his not voting for measures to combat Palestinian terrorism and deter anti-Israel boycotts. It also noted that Casey had voted “on three occasions to approve the Obama administration’s nuclear deal, lifting sanctions on Iran and giving it access to billions of dollars.”

In an interview with JNS in January, McCormick said: “The source of the terrorist funding, the source of terrorist ideology in the region is Iran.”

He added that Casey, who has held the seat since 2007, “has gone step by step in supporting a deal with Iran.”

RJC noted McCormick’s Pennsylvania heritage going back seven generations, coupled with his military service, which included receiving a Bronze Star.

