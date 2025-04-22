Smotrich: No victory, no justification for government

( April 22, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Monday that the government’s legitimacy hinges on achieving a decisive military victory over Hamas in Gaza.​

“If we don’t win—this government has no right to exist,” Smotrich declared during an interview on Channel 14’s “The Patriots.” He emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive military campaign: “We must return to fighting in a completely different way: to defeat, to destroy Hamas, to conquer the Gaza Strip, impose military rule, take territory and send a clear message—internally and externally—that those who mess with us will be erased.”​

סמוטריץ' על הלחימה בעזה: "הגיעה העת להתנפל על עזה, לכבוש אותה, להקים בה ממשל צבאי, לקחת שטח – ולממש את תוכנית טראמפ"#הפטריוטים@YinonMagal @bezalelsm pic.twitter.com/ggojEBFvd2 — C14 (@C14_news) April 21, 2025

Smotrich also addressed the controversy surrounding his recent comments about the hostages held in Gaza. In a separate interview with Radio Galey Israel, he had stated, “We have to say the truth: Returning the hostages is not the most important thing.” He later clarified that while the hostages’ return is a “very, very, very important” goal, it should not overshadow the primary objective of defeating Hamas.​

Smotrich on Monday emphasized his close working relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that he continues to support the government’s direction provided it fulfills its mission of achieving a decisive victory over Hamas.

The Security Cabinet is scheduled to convene on Tuesday evening, where a decision is expected on whether to escalate military operations in Gaza, following a prolonged impasse in hostage negotiations.