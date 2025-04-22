Smotrich: No victory, no justification for government

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Monday that the government’s legitimacy hinges on achieving a decisive military victory over Hamas in Gaza.
“If we don’t win—this government has no right to exist,” Smotrich declared during an interview on Channel 14’s “The Patriots.” He emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive military campaign: “We must return to fighting in a completely different way: to defeat, to destroy Hamas, to conquer the Gaza Strip, impose military rule, take territory and send a clear message—internally and externally—that those who mess with us will be erased.”
Smotrich also addressed the controversy surrounding his recent comments about the hostages held in Gaza. In a separate interview with Radio Galey Israel, he had stated, “We have to say the truth: Returning the hostages is not the most important thing.” He later clarified that while the hostages’ return is a “very, very, very important” goal, it should not overshadow the primary objective of defeating Hamas.
Smotrich on Monday emphasized his close working relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that he continues to support the government’s direction provided it fulfills its mission of achieving a decisive victory over Hamas.
The Security Cabinet is scheduled to convene on Tuesday evening, where a decision is expected on whether to escalate military operations in Gaza, following a prolonged impasse in hostage negotiations.