Lecture: Understanding and Analyzing Israel’s Reopening Plan Together

Understanding and Analyzing Israel’s Reopening Plan Together – Everything You Need to Know About How Israel is Bringing Its Economy Back Online After COVID-19. Join UJA’s Israel Engagement on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11AM EDT for a round-table discussion with Israel-based journalists Netta Ahituv and Alexander Griffing of Haaretz, Lior Green of Yedioth Ahronoth, and Eliana Rudee of JNS to analyze Israel’s multi-phase reopening plan, model day-after scenarios, and discuss what Canada can learn from Israel’s response to COVID-19.