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Podcast: Rabbi Meir Soloveichik on the Politics of the Haggadah

The Tikvah Fund brings you a free 8-part audio course from Rabbi Meir Soloveichik, exploring the social, civic, and political teachings of the Haggadah.

Apr. 6, 2020

The most widely read, beloved, and perplexing book of the Jewish tradition is the Passover Haggadah. It is also a serious work of Jewish political philosophy. This Passover, the Tikvah Fund brings you a free 8-part audio course from Rabbi Meir Soloveichik, exploring the social, civic, and political teachings of the Haggadah. He will show how every prayer, passage, symbol, and song aims to describe and preserve the Jewish understanding of the good society, and why the festival of freedom is so central to understanding what Judaism stands for in every generation.

To listen, click here.

Or if you prefer, you can subscribe to the course as a podcast on:

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

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