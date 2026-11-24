Sarai Givaty didn’t expect the Israeli superhero she created to face his first battle before the comic book was even published. But two days after the actress and media personality and her team announced the December release of “Iron Dome” on Instagram, the platform permanently disabled the comic book’s account.

She created Iron Dome to help her children cope with the sounds of missiles from Gaza exploding overhead even before Oct. 7.

Iron Dome superhero. Credit: Courtesy of Sarai Givaty.

“When they were scared of the bombs, of the loud noises when they were a little younger, I just made up a story saying that there’s a superhero called Iron Dome and he’s protecting us,” the 44-year-old Tel Aviv resident told JNS.

The Iron Dome missile defense system has intercepted more than 10,000 rockets and other aerial threats since 2011, with a success rate of more than 90%, according to Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, which manufactures the technology.

“Every time you hear a bang, it means that he retaliated against the rocket, and it’s a good thing,” Givaty would tell her children. “So we started clapping every time there was a bang.”

Givaty worked with Israeli comic book artists Yehuda Devir and Maya Devir, who are married and are creators of the popular “One of Those Days” series, to develop her superhero into a comic book.

The team also includes American comic book writer Mark Sable, whose credits include work for Marvel Comics and DC Comics, and 3D artist Itay Schlesinger.

“After Oct. 7, we really knew what it was going to be about,” Givaty told JNS. “We wanted to create something for the Jewish people that they’ll be proud of.

“We wanted to make our superpowers as Jews into comics,” she said.

Givaty told JNS that “comics are Jewish.”

Many of the most prominent comic book superheroes are the inventions of young Jewish boys, including those who dreamt of, and later published, comic books showing larger-than-life musclemen battling Nazis.

“Superhero comics are a Jewish invention,” Givaty said. “So we thought how amazing it would be to create something that’s going back to the roots.”

“With civilians in danger, Iron Dome throws himself into the fight. His enemies are prepared to put everything they have into bringing him down,” the Iron Dome comic book website states.

Human Missile villain. Credit: Courtesy of Sarai Givaty.

“The danger follows Iron Dome beyond the battlefield,” it says. “The people behind an attack also know how to sell their version of events, feeding suspicion and turning the public against the person trying to help.”

“The conflict reaches into everyday places, where fear can change who feels safe and who is treated as an outsider,” it adds.

On Nov. 19, the Devirs, who have 4.6 million followers on Instagram, posted a video on Instagram announcing the December 2026 release date, in time for the holidays. They linked to the official Iron Dome comic account. Within hours, the latter account was suspended.

Iron Dome, the superhero, supposedly violated Instagram’s community standards.

Givaty told JNS that she appealed the suspension, and the account was restored. But over the weekend, she received a message from Instagram. “We reviewed your account and found that it still doesn’t follow our community standards,” Instagram said. “As a result, your account has been permanently disabled.”

Many of the more than 3,000 comments on the video attacked the artists. “I really hope this comic fails and everyone will laugh,” one wrote. “So many years following you guys, I guess everything comes to an end,” another said.

A third suggested that the superhero’s unique ability was occupying the land of others. “What’s his kryptonite?” a fourth asked. “The Geneva Convention? Human decency?”

Givaty told JNS that there were also many positive comments.

“We just have to reach our community, and comic lovers who are good with Israel, who didn’t take a side in this conflict they know nothing about,” she said.

Givaty plans for the comic book to be translated into Hebrew, English, Spanish and French, and there will be “proper Jewish merchandise,” which is already available on the book’s website in time for Chanukah.

“We want to make people be proud of who they are,” Givaty told JNS. “That’s the mission. There’s a lot of scared Jewish children that need that.”

“Israel’s survival is a superhero, supernatural thing,” she said. “Iron Dome, the actual system, is the real superhero of our time.”

Iron Dome superhero. Credit: Courtesy of Sarai Givaty.

Givaty told JNS that she suspects the Instagram account was targeted by a coordinated reporting campaign. (JNS sought comment from Meta, which owns Instagram.)

Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor, founder and CEO of CyberWell, a nonprofit that partners with Meta to advise on monitoring Jew-hatred, told JNS that she can’t confirm if there was a coordinated attack on the account.

“What we do know is that the cost of being openly Jewish online today is unacceptably steep,” she said. “Jewish content creators face persistent antisemitic harassment and hatred online.”

Cohen Montemayor noted “masses of users repeating coded antisemitic messages in their comment sections, death threats in their DMs, coordinated discouragement of users from engaging with or following their accounts, mass blocking of accounts to delist them from engagement algorithms and also reporting abuse campaigns.”

“When Jewish creators are being mass-reported and censored, while prominent accounts spreading antisemitism remain active with impunity, it raises serious questions about the consistency of platform enforcement,” she told JNS.

CyberWell’s research found that Instagram “accounted for 65% of the views of verified AI-generated antisemitic content,” according to Cohen Montemayor. She added that its “current content moderation systems can barely keep up.”

In cases where CyberWell has assisted Jewish content creators, “TikTok responded significantly faster than Meta, with average response times approximately 90 times faster, and was more consistent in reinstating accounts who were suspended in error,” she told JNS.

She urged social media platforms to “take additional steps to ensure that their reporting systems cannot be weaponized to silence legitimate voices and that their policies are enforced accurately, fairly and consistently.”