Tel Aviv, Berlin sign Twin Cities agreement

( May 5, 2025 / JNS)

In a ceremony underscoring the enduring friendship and growing cooperation between Israel and Germany, Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo Ron Huldai and Governing Mayor of Berlin Kai Wegner signed a new Twin Cities agreement on Monday.

The deal marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations and took place in the presence of Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mayor Huldai emphasized the symbolic and practical significance of the renewed partnership between the two cities.

“Here today in Berlin, we are signing a new alliance—an alliance between vibrant cities full of life, culture, and innovation,” Huldai said. “Young Tel Aviv and historic Berlin are cities whose landscapes bear scars—deep and complex ones. And yet, they are both committed to upholding liberty, democracy, and tolerance.”

Huldai noted that the connection between the cities spans historical, cultural, and artistic realms, but stressed that the agreement is focused on the future.

“This is about shared values—above all, respect for humanity and liberalism,” he said.

Referencing Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre and the ongoing war, Huldai thanked Wegner and his coalition partners for their support during a difficult period.

“Your courageous and ongoing fight against antisemitism is a symbol of true friendship. You declared that the Israeli flag would remain above Berlin’s City Hall until all the hostages are home. That is a genuine commitment to humanity—one that Tel Aviv shares with Berlin. We will never forget it.

“Together, we will continue to call: Bring them home now!” Huldai said, in reference to the 59 hostages still being held by Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The agreement is part of a series of events commemorating 60 years of Israeli-German diplomatic relations and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Later this week, Mayor Huldai is scheduled to address the Frankfurt City Parliament as part of Victory in Europe Day commemorations.

With this new partnership, Berlin joins Tel Aviv’s network of German partner cities, which includes Cologne, Freiburg, Frankfurt, Essen, and Bonn.