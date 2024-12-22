Travel alert considered amid concern for Israelis in Egypt

( Dec. 22, 2024 / JNS)

Jerusalem is calling on Cairo to strengthen security measures and may issue a travel advisory following intelligence reports of possible Iranian-directed attacks targeting Israelis in Egypt.

These concerns have prompted Israeli security officials to weigh whether to issue the travel alert ahead of Chanukah, which runs from Dec. 25, 2024 to Jan. 2, 2025.

On Dec. 5, Israel’s National Security Council lowered its travel warning for Brazil while raising its alert levels for Armenia and the Maldives.

The travel warning level in the South Caucasus country was raised to Level 2 (occasional threat) “due to an increased risk to Israelis/Jews in Armenia from terrorist elements.” The National Security Council stressed that it was not a call to leave the country, but to exercise caution.

For the Maldives, a South Asia archipelagic state in the Indian Ocean, the travel warning was escalated from Level 2 to Level 3 (medium threat) “due to the presence of terror supporters in the islands and growing hostility toward Israelis and Jews.” The recommendation is to avoid nonessential travel to the country.

For Brazil, the alert level was lowered from Level 2 to Level 1 (no warning), except for the tri-border area between Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay.