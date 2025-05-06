True change takes time and patience

( May 5, 2025 / JNS)

Marking the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s term, it’s essential to acknowledge the complexity of the challenges the president has faced. While some express optimism, others have concerns.

Rather than focusing on party affiliations, let’s recognize that America and the world need meaningful change. This includes economic reform, resolving conflicts in the Middle East, and addressing the tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump’s first 100 days have been marked by a plethora of achievements. His flurry of success in such a short period of time distinguishes him as a rare man of action, despite the bog of red tape that generally hinders accomplishments in Washington.



True and lasting change, however, is a gradual process that requires patience and persistence. It is unrealistic to expect immediate results or overnight solutions. Trump’s efforts to bring unity and stability to the world, including initiatives to stop wars and improve economies, are just steps in a long journey.

Progress takes time, and setbacks are part of the process. The numerous meetings between the White House and leaders of Ukraine and Russia, and myriad discussions about the Middle East, all demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions.



Yet people’s expectations often overlook the complexity of change. True transformation requires time, effort and perseverance. It isn’t about quick fixes but building strong foundations and lasting values.

The first 100 days of Trump’s term may not showcase complete solutions, but they demonstrate a commitment to addressing key issues. Rather than focusing solely on immediate results, we should recognize the breadth of topics that he’s tackled and the attention he’s brought to critical areas.

Let’s temper our expectations and recognize that building a stronger foundation for peace, stability and economic growth is a marathon. With time, patience and understanding, we can work toward a better world.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.