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Neo-Nazis crash Holocaust survivor’s Zoom testimony

Anti-Semites log in to Yom Hashoah video conference, wave photos of Hitler and shout anti-Jewish slogans • Israeli ambassador to Germany: “This incident ... deserves every condemnation.”

Apr. 21, 2020
A neo-Nazi skinhead with a patch in German that reads “Skinheads, White and proud,” Aug. 19, 2006. Photo: Marek Peters via Wikimedia Commons.
A neo-Nazi skinhead with a patch in German that reads “Skinheads, White and proud,” Aug. 19, 2006. Photo: Marek Peters via Wikimedia Commons.

Neo-Nazis on Monday crashed an online Holocaust Remembrance Day event hosted by the Israeli embassy in Germany.

The embassy hosted survivor Zvi Herschel, who told his story to the public through the Zoom meeting application, when suddenly Nazi activists appeared on the screen, waving photos of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and shouting anti-Semitic slogans. The incident brought the event to a halt.

After the embassy was able to remove the neo-Nazis from the platform, the video conference was resumed, with embassy staff approving each of the participants individually so as to prevent a recurring incident.

Restrictions imposed on public gatherings over the coronavirus pandemic have seen most Remembrance Day gatherings canceled in favor of online events.

In response to the incident, Israeli Ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff tweeted: “During a zoom meeting on the eve of #Holocaust Memorial Day by the Embassy of Israel in Berlin that hosted survivor Zvi Herschel, anti-Israel activists disrupted his talk posting pictures of Hitler and shouting anti-Semitic slogans. The event had to be suspended.

“After a short break the event was reconvened without the activists and conducted in an appropriate and respectful way. To dishonor the memory of the #Holocaust and the dignity of the survivor is beyond shame and disgrace and shows the blatant anti-Semitic nature of the activists.”

He later told Israel Hayom that “in the three years I have been here as an ambassador, I see that the majority of Germans respect the memory of the Holocaust. This incident is unfortunate but also extremely unusual and it, of course, deserves every condemnation.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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